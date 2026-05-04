MAK Adaptive Momentum Bands MT5

OVERVIEW

MAK Adaptive Momentum Bands is a high-performance trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 built to solve the most persistent challenge in technical analysis: filtering market noise from genuine price movement.

Unlike standard Bollinger Bands or Keltner Channels that rely on fixed lookback periods, MAK Adaptive Momentum Bands uses the Kaufman Efficiency Ratio (ER) to continuously and automatically adjust its sensitivity to current market conditions. The engine speeds up during clean, directional trends to capture maximum move potential, and slows down during choppy consolidation to suppress false signals — all without any manual intervention.

WHY MAK ADAPTIVE MOMENTUM BANDS?

Self-Calibrating Baseline The adaptive engine continuously analyzes price efficiency in real time, causing the midline to behave as a dynamic and reliable support/resistance level that responds to actual market structure rather than fixed math.

Asymmetric Volatility Bands ATR-based upper and lower bands expand and contract with real-time volatility, providing clear breakout targets and logical stop-loss placement on every bar.

Always-On Trend Engine A unique latching logic ensures the indicator is never in a neutral or ambiguous state. The market is always defined as either Bullish or Bearish, with color-coded candles making the current condition immediately visible.

Professional Analytics Dashboard An on-chart metrics panel displays institutional-grade data including the live Efficiency Ratio value, Band Width percentage, and Rate of Change (ROC) — giving traders objective context for every signal.

KEY FEATURES

10 Professional Color Templates — Midnight, Cyberpunk, Gold, and 7 more premium themes

— Midnight, Cyberpunk, Gold, and 7 more premium themes Visual Entry Signals — Clear LONG and SHORT labels printed directly on trend reversals

— Clear LONG and SHORT labels printed directly on trend reversals Multi-Asset Compatibility — Designed for Forex, Indices, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crypto

— Designed for Forex, Indices, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crypto Full Alert System — Real-time push notifications and sound alerts on signal generation

— Real-time push notifications and sound alerts on signal generation Optimized Performance — Lightweight, efficient code with no platform slowdown

HOW TO USE

Entry — Buy: Wait for candles to turn Cyan and a LONG label to appear. This confirms the adaptive engine has latched into a bullish state with sufficient efficiency to justify a position.

Entry — Sell: Wait for candles to turn Magenta and a SHORT label to appear. This confirms a bearish latch with real directional momentum behind the move.

Exit: Use the trailing midline or the opposite band as a dynamic exit and profit target. Both levels update bar by bar with current volatility.

INPUT PARAMETERS

Parameter Description Base Length Core lookback period for the adaptive engine ATR Length Lookback period for volatility band calculation Band Smoothing Reduces noise and jitter in band movement Upper Multiplier Controls width of the upper band Lower Multiplier Controls width of the lower band Display Mode Toggle between full bands, midline only, or trail view Dashboard Style Select from 10 premium visual themes



RECOMMENDED SETUP

Timeframe: M15 and above; H1 and H4 recommended for swing setups

M15 and above; H1 and H4 recommended for swing setups Best Assets: Trending instruments — Forex majors, XAUUSD, major indices

Trending instruments — Forex majors, XAUUSD, major indices Account Type: ECN or RAW spread accounts produce the cleanest band calculations

ECN or RAW spread accounts produce the cleanest band calculations VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted alert delivery and real-time monitoring

DEVELOPED BY MUHAMMAD ALI KOLACHI — MAK LABS Building precision tools for the serious retail trader.