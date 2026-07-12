Gold Scalpel — Automated XAUUSD Gold Scalper EA for MT5

Gold Scalpel is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol. It trades an intraday breakout strategy with fixed stop loss and take profit levels, and manages open positions with a breakeven step and a trailing stop.

Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2382197

How it works

The EA monitors intraday price structure on the chart timeframe and opens a position when a breakout meets its entry conditions. An H1 trend filter is used to confirm direction. Every trade is placed with a stop loss and take profit. Once a position moves in favor by a set distance, the stop is moved to breakeven and then trailed. Position size is calculated from a percentage of account balance. An optional cooldown pauses trading after a series of losing trades, and positions are not held over the weekend.

Features

Designed and tested for XAUUSD only; default settings are ready to use

Fixed stop loss and take profit on every trade

Breakeven and trailing stop management

Risk-based position sizing (percent of balance)

Optional losing-streak cooldown

Weekend close protection

On-chart panel showing account and strategy status

Eight input parameters

Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD, MetaTrader 5 hedging account

Minimum balance: 100 USD; 1,000 USD or more is recommended

A low-spread (raw or zero spread) account is recommended, as the strategy uses short profit targets

A VPS is recommended for continuous operation

Testing

Strategy tester results for the period January 2025 to July 2026 are shown in the screenshots. Backtest results are obtained on historical data and do not represent real trading results. Please test the EA in the strategy tester or on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Inputs