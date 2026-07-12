Gold Scalpel

Gold Scalpel — Automated XAUUSD Gold Scalper EA for MT5

Gold Scalpel is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol. It trades an intraday breakout strategy with fixed stop loss and take profit levels, and manages open positions with a breakeven step and a trailing stop.

Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2382197

How it works

The EA monitors intraday price structure on the chart timeframe and opens a position when a breakout meets its entry conditions. An H1 trend filter is used to confirm direction. Every trade is placed with a stop loss and take profit. Once a position moves in favor by a set distance, the stop is moved to breakeven and then trailed. Position size is calculated from a percentage of account balance. An optional cooldown pauses trading after a series of losing trades, and positions are not held over the weekend.

Features

  • Designed and tested for XAUUSD only; default settings are ready to use
  • Fixed stop loss and take profit on every trade
  • Breakeven and trailing stop management
  • Risk-based position sizing (percent of balance)
  • Optional losing-streak cooldown
  • Weekend close protection
  • On-chart panel showing account and strategy status
  • Eight input parameters

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD, MetaTrader 5 hedging account
  • Minimum balance: 100 USD; 1,000 USD or more is recommended
  • A low-spread (raw or zero spread) account is recommended, as the strategy uses short profit targets
  • A VPS is recommended for continuous operation

Testing

Strategy tester results for the period January 2025 to July 2026 are shown in the screenshots. Backtest results are obtained on historical data and do not represent real trading results. Please test the EA in the strategy tester or on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Inputs

  • Risk percent per trade
  • Stop loss and take profit distances
  • Breakeven and trailing settings
  • Losing-streak cooldown (on/off and threshold)
  • Magic number and trade comment
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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Harikrishna S
25
Harikrishna S 2026.07.29 13:47 
 

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Joel James
187
Reply from developer Joel James 2026.08.01 05:58
Thank you so much for the review Harikrishna.
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