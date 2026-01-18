FVG Decision Check

FVG Decision Checklist

Market Structure & Decision-State Indicator

This indicator is designed for logic observation and decision-state analysis, not for automatic trading.

Key characteristics:

Does NOT place trades

Does NOT provide buy/sell signals

Shows whether market conditions allow or forbid trading consideration

Focuses on process and structure, not entry points

The indicator evaluates:

Fair Value Gap (FVG) structure quality

Market behavior confirmation (sweep, impulse, retest)

Volatility and risk environment (ATR-based)

Final outputs such as ALLOW , WAIT , or RISK HIGH represent system state, not trade instructions.

⚠️ This is a logic observation tool, released for research and educational purposes.





Important Notice

This indicator does not generate trade entries.

All signals and labels represent decision states only, such as:

whether market structure is valid

whether conditions are complete

whether current risk is acceptable

Typical states include:

ALLOW_LONG / ALLOW_SHORT

WAIT

RISK_HIGH / NO_TRADE

These states mean:

“Conditions are being evaluated”,

not

“A trade should be executed now.”

Trading decisions, position sizing, and risk management remain entirely the user’s responsibility.





Indicator–EA Responsibility Boundary

1️⃣ Indicator responsibilities

The indicator is responsible for:

Market structure recognition

FVG validity assessment

Behavioral condition checklist

Risk environment labeling

It answers only one question:

“Is the system willing to consider a trade direction?”

2️⃣ EA responsibilities

The EA is responsible for:

Trade execution

Position sizing

Stop-loss and take-profit logic

Drawdown control and fail-safe rules

The EA may ignore indicator states if risk control rules require it.

3️⃣ What the indicator is NOT responsible for

Entry timing

Profitability

Account survival

Adapting to individual risk tolerance

Even when the indicator shows ALLOW ,

the EA (or trader) may still decide not to trade.

4️⃣ Core design philosophy

The indicator defines “permission”,

the EA defines “action”.

This separation is intentional, to:

reduce overtrading

prevent emotional execution

keep risk control centralized



