Psar MAC PRO

PSAR MAC PRO
Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading
📊 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Recommended Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.50 lots

🎯 DESCRIPTION
PSAR MAC PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the gold market (XAU/USD). It combines the precision of the Parabolic SAR to identify trend changes with the power of the MACD and its advanced divergence detection system, creating high-probability signals.

The system implements a pending order strategy (BUY STOP / SELL STOP) with integrated risk management, automatic trailing stop, and spread control, optimized to capture precise movements on the 15-minute timeframe.

⚙️ MAIN FEATURES
✅ Dual technical analysis: Parabolic SAR + MACD
✅ Automatic detection of bullish and bearish divergences
✅ Grid-type pending order system
✅ Dynamic trailing stop to maximize profits
✅ Configurable spread control and time filter
✅ Adjustable money management (fixed lot size or by risk)
✅ Visual interface with real-time indicators

💼 RISK MANAGEMENT
Configurable stop loss (default: 20 pips)
Maximum number of monitored pending orders
Automatic margin check
Adaptive trailing stop (activates at 5 pips of profit)
🔧 REQUIREMENTS
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Broker with competitive spreads on XAU/USD
ECN or market execution recommended
VPS recommended for 24/7 trading

The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
