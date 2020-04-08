YF Bounce Zones

Hallo Trader,

This indicator is designed for validating the forecast generated by the forecast system.

You can also use it with your own strategy.

The indicator is plotted in a separate window... and displays oversold/buy zone (green) and overbought/sell zone (red). These zones take into account the long term trend of the market... though generating reliable information.

Do not hesitate to try.

The indicator includes a link to the strategy explanatory video on Youtube. The link is under the common tab of the settings menu.

Happy Trading to You, Peter

MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
指标
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
MT5 Forecast System GIFT
Peter Maggen
指标
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ FREE VERSION - EURUSD ONLY +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Please add PREFIX and/or SUFFIX via settings if your Broker Chart Symbol is different (e.g. suffix = .r). +++ This is forecast system. On the moment of the breakout/forecast: the indicator draws retrace zone (yellow) and three targets. The levels act as support and resistance. It can be used on all pairs/indices/timeframes/periods. For the higher timeframes (H4, H1, M30) it's better to engage at Optima
FREE
Optimal Entry
Peter Maggen
5 (1)
指标
Hi Trader, ================================================================================ If you like my indicator, please do not hesitate to give a review and/or comment. Thank you! ================================================================================ This indicator draws trade entry zone and target levels based on the levels of the previous day. A blue zone (BUY) or red zone (SELL) is drawn and two targets. The optimal trade entry value is also indicated. A second gray zone is
FREE
YF Filled Moving Averages
Peter Maggen
指标
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Trend Tool ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a trend tool that I use... based on four moving averages. Price below or above the EMA200 is indication for the long term trend. Also the direction of the slope counts. You can customise in settings if you want. The tool is aligned with my Forecast System and the Bounce Zones. - Forecast System --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904 - Bounce Zones -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/mar
FREE
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
指标
---- Brand New Strategy. Three Month Rent is $30. ONE YEAR RENT ONLY $50. FREE EURUSD VERSION AVAILABLE UNDER << Forecast System Gift >>. NO NEED FOR BACKTEST! Link to the FREE version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site --- This is a simple strategy based on BREAKOUT and FIBONACCI levels. After a breakout, either, the market: - continues the move directly to the 161, 261 and 423 levels, or - retraces to the 50% level (also called a correction) and thereafter continues
Forecast System Gift
Peter Maggen
5 (1)
指标
--- FREE VERSION - WORKS ONY ON EURUSD ------------------------------------------------------------------- This is a unique breakout strategy that is used for determination of the next short term trend/move. The full system is available on MQL5 under the name "Forecast System". Here is the link -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104166?source=Site Backtest is not possible, because calculations are done based on the data of all timeframes/periods. Therefore I propose you use the technolo
FREE
Forecast Scanner
Peter Maggen
指标
This is a trend scanner that uses the Forecast System technology. Link to the FREE version of the   Forecast System  -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site It scans up to 30 pairs for having an oversight of trending pairs and reversals. With this system you make every day about 10 profitable trades. The scanning comes with popup alert feature and mobile phone notifications. The scanner is free of charge for those who bought or rented the Forecast System. Please contact m
