YF Bounce Zones

Hallo Trader,

This indicator is designed for validating the forecast generated by the forecast system.

You can also use it with your own strategy.

The indicator is plotted in a separate window... and displays oversold/buy zone (green) and overbought/sell zone (red). These zones take into account the long term trend of the market... though generating reliable information.

Do not hesitate to try.

The indicator includes a link to the strategy explanatory video on Youtube. The link is under the common tab of the settings menu.

Happy Trading to You, Peter

