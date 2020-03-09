GegaTrend
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Gegatrend EA is a cost averaging system with a sophisticated algorithm.
It is secured by a built-in “News WatchDog” that suspends trading during news events.
For full description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/711269
Watch how it works: https://youtu.be/j17AR3uq6yI
Parameters
- SR timeframe long — timeframe for support/resistance leveling long direction.
- SR distance long — minimum distance in pips between long trades.
- SR level long — the number of trades to start using SR levels for long direction.
- SR timeframe short — timeframe for support/resistance leveling short direction.
- SR distance short — minimum distance in pips between short trades.
- SR level short — the number of trades to start using SR levels for short direction.
- EAWorkMode — switch between BacktestMode or LiveMode.
- DrawingOn — show past news on chart.
- ShowDashboard — show statistics on chart.
- ShowBalance — show balance on chart.
- GMTOffSetOfBroker — the GMT offset between your broker and GMT time.
- Trade comment — a comment to trades.
- MagicNumber — trades ID.
- MoneyManagement — FixedLot/UseMM. Use fixed lot to trade or money management.
- Start Balance — the balance to use when MoneyManagement is chosen.
- LotSize — lot size.
- Risk — percent of the start balance to use for trading.
- TradingDirection — the direction you wish to trade.
- MaxSpread — maximum spread to allow trades.
- PauseLong — pause long trades in case a long trade or basket of trades are being managed. The EA will continue managing until the trade/basket is closed then “Pause”.
- PauseShort — pause short trades in case a short trade or basket of trades are being managed. The EA will continue managing until the trade/basket is closed then “Pause”.
- PauseFollowLong — pause leveling (adding more trades) for long trades.
- PauseFollowLong — pause leveling (adding more trades) for short trades.
- TakeProfitLong — take profit for long trades.
- TakeProfitShort — take profit for short trades.
- Use_SL — true/false.
- Stop by money Long — stop loss for long direction (percent).
- Stop by money Short — stop loss for short direction (percent).
- List of symbols for news filter — currency symbols to choose for filtering the news. Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,CAD,AUD,NZD,JPY.
- Show lines for news in the past — show old news on chart (slows backtesting).
- Pause Long before a critical news — minutes to pause before a critical news.
- Pause Long after a critical news — minutes to pause after a critical news.
- Pause Long before medium news — minutes to pause before a medium news.
- Pause Long after medium news — minutes to pause after a medium news.
- Pause Long before a low news — minutes to pause before a low news.
- Pause Long after a low news — minutes to pause after a low news.
- Pause Short before a critical news — minutes to pause before a critical news.
- Pause Short after a critical news — minutes to pause after a critical news.
- Pause Short before medium news — minutes to pause before a medium news.
- Pause Short after medium news — minutes to pause after a medium news.
- Pause Short before a low news — minutes to pause before a low news.
- Pause Short after a low news — minutes to pause after a low news.
- PauseAfterLevelOrdersLong — level to pause for long trades.
- PauseAfterLevelOrdersShort — level to pause for short trades.
- DrawdownInCash — amount that you wish to receive push notification when it is reached.
- SendPushNotificationOnDD — send push notification about your drawdown.
- StartTradingInMondayTime — time to start trading on Mondays.
- EndTradingInFridayTime — time to stop trading on Fridays.
- PauseBasketOnNews — pause adding levels when news event happen.
- MinBarDistanceLong — minimum bars to allow a long level.
- MinBarDistanceShort — minimum bars to allow a short level.
- UseMAfilterLong — moving average filter for long direction enable/disable.
- MAperiodLong — moving average period for long direction.
- MAlevelLong — moving average level to allow Long direction (in points).
- UseMAfilterShort — moving average filter for short direction enable/disable.
- MAperiodShort — moving average period for short direction.
- MaShortPips — moving average level to allow short direction (in points).
In order for the "News WatchDog" Feature to function, you should check box “Allow WebRequest” and add “http://news1.gegatrade.com” into your WebRequest URL list