GegaTrend

Gegatrend EA is a cost averaging system with a sophisticated algorithm.

It is secured by a built-in “News WatchDog” that suspends trading during news events.

For full description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/711269

Watch how it works: https://youtu.be/j17AR3uq6yI


Parameters

  • SR timeframe long — timeframe for support/resistance leveling long direction.
  • SR distance long — minimum distance in pips between long trades.
  • SR level long — the number of trades to start using SR levels for long direction.
  • SR timeframe short — timeframe for support/resistance leveling short direction.
  • SR distance short — minimum distance in pips between short trades.
  • SR level short — the number of trades to start using SR levels for short direction.
  • EAWorkMode — switch between BacktestMode or LiveMode.
  • DrawingOn — show past news on chart.
  • ShowDashboard — show statistics on chart.
  • ShowBalance — show balance on chart.
  • GMTOffSetOfBroker — the GMT offset between your broker and GMT time.
  • Trade comment — a comment to trades.
  • MagicNumber — trades ID.
  • MoneyManagement — FixedLot/UseMM. Use fixed lot to trade or money management.
  • Start Balance — the balance to use when MoneyManagement is chosen.
  • LotSize — lot size.
  • Risk — percent of the start balance to use for trading.
  • TradingDirection — the direction you wish to trade.
  • MaxSpread — maximum spread to allow trades.
  • PauseLong — pause long trades in case a long trade or basket of trades are being managed. The EA will continue managing until the trade/basket is closed then “Pause”.
  • PauseShort — pause short trades in case a short trade or basket of trades are being managed. The EA will continue managing until the trade/basket is closed then “Pause”.
  • PauseFollowLong — pause leveling (adding more trades) for long trades.
  • PauseFollowLong — pause leveling (adding more trades) for short trades.
  • TakeProfitLong — take profit for long trades.
  • TakeProfitShort — take profit for short trades.
  • Use_SL — true/false.
  • Stop by money Long — stop loss for long direction (percent).
  • Stop by money Short — stop loss for short direction (percent).
  • List of symbols for news filter — currency symbols to choose for filtering the news. Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,CAD,AUD,NZD,JPY.
  • Show lines for news in the past — show old news on chart (slows backtesting).
  • Pause Long before a critical news — minutes to pause before a critical news.
  • Pause Long after a critical news — minutes to pause after a critical news.
  • Pause Long before medium news — minutes to pause before a medium news.
  • Pause Long after medium news — minutes to pause after a medium news.
  • Pause Long before a low news — minutes to pause before a low news.
  • Pause Long after a low news — minutes to pause after a low news.
  • Pause Short before a critical news — minutes to pause before a critical news.
  • Pause Short after a critical news — minutes to pause after a critical news.
  • Pause Short before medium news — minutes to pause before a medium news.
  • Pause Short after medium news — minutes to pause after a medium news.
  • Pause Short before a low news — minutes to pause before a low news.
  • Pause Short after a low news — minutes to pause after a low news.
  • PauseAfterLevelOrdersLong — level to pause for long trades.
  • PauseAfterLevelOrdersShort — level to pause for short trades.
  • DrawdownInCash — amount that you wish to receive push notification when it is reached.
  • SendPushNotificationOnDD — send push notification about your drawdown.
  • StartTradingInMondayTime — time to start trading on Mondays.
  • EndTradingInFridayTime — time to stop trading on Fridays.
  • PauseBasketOnNews — pause adding levels when news event happen.
  • MinBarDistanceLong — minimum bars to allow a long level.
  • MinBarDistanceShort — minimum bars to allow a short level.
  • UseMAfilterLong — moving average filter for long direction enable/disable.
  • MAperiodLong — moving average period for long direction.
  • MAlevelLong — moving average level to allow Long direction (in points).
  • UseMAfilterShort — moving average filter for short direction enable/disable.
  • MAperiodShort — moving average period for short direction.
  • MaShortPips — moving average level to allow short direction (in points).

In order for the "News WatchDog" Feature to function, you should check box “Allow WebRequest” and add “http://news1.gegatrade.com” into your WebRequest URL list

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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
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Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
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