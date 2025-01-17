ShSH

1
  • Utilities
  • Raka
  • Version: 1.11
  • Updated: 31 January 2025
  • Activations: 6

ShSH: an Automated Trading Tool

Discover the future of trading with our ShSH an Automated Trading Tool, meticulously designed to harness the unique characteristics of the daily market's volatility. This cutting-edge system leverages the price breakout method, Analizing on market movements during the low-liquidity hours to deliver consistent and reliable results.

Core Features:

1. Intraday Market Volatility Mastery:
The robot is fine-tuned to detect subtle price patterns and movements unique to the Asian trading session to forecast the whole day market condition. It identifies breakouts with pinpoint accuracy, ensuring you capture the most lucrative opportunities.

2. Price Breakout Strategy:
At the heart of this Expert Advisor lies a sophisticated algorithm that tracks price consolidations and breakout zones. By leveraging these high-probability setups, the robot ensures optimal entry and exit points, and focus on minimizing drawdowns.

3. Lower Risk:
Designed with a focus on capital preservation, the system employs dynamic risk management techniques. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, the robot's careful balance of risk and reward ensures a stress-free trading experience.

4. High-Impact News Proof:
Market turbulence from high-impact news is no longer a concern. The robot incorporates the volatility condition of high-impact news sentiment.

5. Fully Automated and User-Friendly:
Experience effortless trading with this plug-and-play system. The EA is designed to run autonomously, requiring minimal input while adapting to ever-changing market conditions.

Why Choose This Trading Tool?

  • Proven Performance: Live-tested in various market conditions to ensure reliability.
  • Customizable Settings: Tailor the robot to match your trading style and risk appetite.
  • Support and Updates: Enjoy regular updates and dedicated customer support to stay ahead in the market.

Ideal for Traders Who:

  • Seek a low-risk yet effective strategy tailored for the intraday trading session.
  • Want to automate their trading while minimizing exposure to high-impact news events.
  • Value a system built on robust and reliable trading principles.

The ShSH performance can be checked here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2284378?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account
Transform your trading journey with our ShSH an Automated Trading Tool.

Start Trading Smarter Today!

Ken Duigraha Putra
180
Ken Duigraha Putra 2025.03.07 00:00 
 

Not recommended. The breakout strategy uses two pending orders (buy or sell). When one order is triggered, the other is deleted, making it ineffective in sideways market conditions. In my forward test on a real account with $1,000 equity and a 0.01 lot per trade, it resulted in a 4% loss. Additionally, the rental price was too high. I rented it for three months but decided not to continue after just one month.

