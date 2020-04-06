Synaptica MT4
- Experts
- Connor Michael Woodson
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Synaptica is engineered to provide consistent reliability while safeguarding your interests with advanced AI-driven strategies. Its autonomous risk management system dynamically adjusts to changing conditions, ensuring optimal protection of your capital at all times. With real-time adaptive monitoring, Synaptica predicts and responds to potential threats, maintaining stability even during unpredictable fluctuations. Its intelligent feedback loops continuously fine-tune its risk models, reinforcing your capital’s security as it evolves.
|IMPORTANT! Contact me after purchase for instructions and a bonus!
- Dynamic Predictive Modeling: Continuously analyzes complex data streams to anticipate trends and outcomes with advanced foresight.
- Cognitive Data Fusion: Merges disparate data sources into unified insights, enhancing decision-making through multidimensional analysis.
- Quantum-Inspired Optimization: Leverages next-gen optimization algorithms, unlocking unprecedented levels of computational speed and precision.
- Multi-Dimensional Pattern Recognition: Identifies and processes complex patterns across vast datasets, providing insights that traditional models can't reach.
Recommended
- Chart: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H1
Inputs
- Lot Size Calculation Method - Select auto lot or fixed lot
- Fixed Lot Size - Fixed lot size
- Auto Lots - 0.01 lots per this amount of account currency
- Max Spread - Set the max spread allowed to open positions
- Auto GMT Detection - Automatically calculates your broker's GMT offset
- Magic Number - Magic number for each order
- Comment - Order comment