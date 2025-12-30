The Moon Ladder PRO

The Moon Ladder is a fully automated multipair trading expert brought to you by an experienced trader and programmer. You can see it in action on my real account here. Default built-in settings are focused on low risk level - you can adjust "Capital settings" section to get higher profits for higher risk ratio.



How to backtest the EA?

To successfully backtest the EA you must configure 2 parameters:

1. "Your account number" - put your account number here (it is only needed for proper backtesting and will not be used to track you, limit the product, etc.),

2. "Include symbols (CASE SENSITIVE!)" - put symbols you want to backtest here, separated by commas.

If one of above is not done properly, backtest will fail.



The PRO version allows you to customize all available parameters. Just put the EA on any chart with M1 timeframe and it will work on multiple pairs automatically.


Feel free to email me in case of any questions.


Disclaimer: This product is not an investing or financial advice of any kind. I provide you only a software product with sample settings and you are the only person responsible to analyze your situation, risks, checking if the product is suitable for you and to create your own settings.

Recommended products
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.14 (7)
Experts
Welcome to   GoldSKY EA , with 2 year live track record , a highly effective intraday trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in   normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!      IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/selle
Hybrid Coco EA
Suharmoko
Experts
Price at $499 7 Copy left Hybrid Coco EA  is a modern, tropical-themed automated trading system that blends simplicity with high-performance market technology. Inspired by the balance and clarity of a fresh young coconut, this EA delivers smooth and powerful trading using momentum-based indicators  instead of traditional candle engines. Built for gold and major forex pairs, Hybrid Coco uses multi-layered momentum analysis  to detect early trend bursts, continuation waves, and exhaustion points
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
Experts
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
MACD Expert Advisor for Prop Firms
Riccardo Borello
4 (1)
Experts
MACD EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor designed specifically to overcome Proprietary Firms challenges such as MyForexFunds to obtain a founded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by the companies that offer managed accounts. - It is based on a strategy with MACD and EMA indicators that signals to the EA when to open positions - Works on all Forex pairs, recommended on M5, M6, M10 timeframes. - The EA should work on VPS 24/7 - Write to me private
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
Experts
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
ComplexEuro Edge Pro
Luke Anthony Coles
Experts
REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
EA Trend Following Passed FTMO Challenge
Dao Thanh Tan
Experts
Dear users! - This is a Forrex trading expert advisor following the trend trading method. It has proven its effectiveness in overcoming 2 rounds of FTMO fund challenges. This is a modified and optimized version after completing the process of passing 2 rounds of FTMO challenges. - Max drawndown auto caculate by risk initial setting. Telegram instruction for backtest and using: https://t.me/ +0lDs0UXiJUVjM2Jl  I. Application Highlights: 1. Safe and easy to use. 2. Martigale and grid are not app
GoldExcel MT5 Version
Alno Markets Ltd
3.83 (6)
Experts
Welcome to   GoldExcel EA , an effective once a day trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!  Performance:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller More trading accounts on our profile. GoldExcel   is a single trade per day strategy using only the Gold Pair. The gold pair is perfect for this type of trading due to its high daily range, volatility and movement correlation with stock market opens.
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Ultimate Bot
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.38 (16)
Experts
9 advisors for the price of one The last bot you'll ever need to buy. Ultimate Bot is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor trading  XAUUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY and EURJPY, using a combination of trend-following, mean-reversion and breakout patterns. Each strategy trades on account equity, so if one group is in drawdown, the others lower their risk, working together to optimise performance. Once-chart setup, just attached to AUDCAD M15 and the other pairs will be tr
ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (4)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
EA Dance BTC h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Automatic Advisor for the   Bitcoin   instrument.   Timeframe H1. Terminal MT5 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor   DOES NOT use   toxic strategies: Strategy Availability                                      
Range Vector Fibo Logic
Ravi Gurung
Experts
Holiday Special (Ends Jan 15th): Get fully automated for 2026. Lifetime License reduced to $299 (Save $200) and 3-Month Access for $99 . Start the New Year with a professional edge. Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed to capture Institutional Momentum Bursts in the forex and crypto markets. While most EAs rely on dangerous Martingale grids or lagging indicators, RVFL uses a proprietary “Vector Analysis” approach.
Xauusd Master
Ian Morgan
Experts
Sure! Here’s a **professional, persuasive product description** for your trading bot **Gold PIPs Master**, tailored to attract serious traders while keeping it sleek and marketable: --- ### Gold PIPs Master – The Ultimate XAUUSD & Forex Trading Bot for MetaTrader 5 **Dominate the charts. Master the gold.** **Gold PIPs Master** is a precision-engineered, AI-driven trading bot built for **serious traders** who want consistent performance in the **XAUUSD (Gold) market**. Designed for use on
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
UltimateMultiStrategyAIEA
Ankurkumar J Prajapati
Experts
For Best Result use Time Frame 3 Min 1. Market DNA & Asset Recognition The EA automatically detects the asset class (Forex, Gold, Crypto, or Oil) by analyzing the symbol name. It dynamically reconfigures the Stop Loss , Trailing Stop stiffness , and Algorithm Scoring Weights to match the asset's specific volatility profile. 2. Multi-Factor Scoring Engine (0-100) Trades are only executed if the confidence score exceeds the AdaptiveMinScore. Trend: SuperTrend + MA (20 pts) Breakouts: Pivot Points
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader — Structural Momentum Intelligence System While many automated strategies rely on over-optimized backtests , cent-account demonstrations , or aggressive exposure models , Nova WDX Trader is designed around a disciplined structural framework intended for real-market conditions. The system prioritizes execution stability, controlled exposure, and internal consistency — avoiding artificial performance amplification and unsustainable risk behavior commonly found in retail automation.
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.47 (17)
Experts
VectorPrime — Algorithmic System with Multi-Layered Vector Logic VectorPrime is an autonomous trading system engineered for structured execution under multi-timeframe market conditions. At its core lies the concept of vector analysis, where price dynamics are decomposed into directional impulses and matrix-based structures. The system interprets market flow not as isolated signals, but as interconnected vectors forming a coherent market map. Key modules of VectorPrime: Vector Dynamics Engine — i
The Scalper by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
Experts
Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows. Key Features: Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions. Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid ma
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
GOLD Max MT5
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Version 11.0 - Where Institutional Intelligence Meets Specialized Trading Since pioneering genuine AI integration in algorithmic trading, we have refined this approach through multiple market cycles, economic regimes, and technological evolutions. What began as our conviction that adaptive machine learning represents the natural progression of quantitative trading has become an industry direction. Version 11.0 marks our most sophisticated implementation yet. This is not AI as m
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
About APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) is an Expert Advisor built on a mean reversion concept. It is designed to detect extended market movements and respond with counter-trend logic under specific predefined conditions. The system includes built-in risk controls such as optional daily loss limits and configurable exit mechanisms. Users can adjust parameters based on account size, trading environment, or evaluation criteria. APE has been tested extensively on historical data to asse
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Experts
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL ALGO PRO — MT5 Expert Advisor Overview Crystal Algo Pro is an institution-grade , AI-assisted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD , major Forex pairs, and selected crypto instruments (broker permitting). It integrates advanced algorithmic recovery —far beyond traditional martingale—deploying dynamic layering, volatility-based filters, and logic-based exit management. The system only triggers recovery when market conditions are favorable , automatically ceasing all positions in controlled profit
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool  created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations . (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Experts
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
Experts
Scalper EA Pro - The High-Precision Automated Trading Robot!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD What's New in Version 3.0? After months of development and rigorous testing, we present the most advanced and reliable version of Scalper EA Pro! With new intelligent filters, improved risk management, and more precise entries, this EA is designed to operate in markets with maximum efficiency. Key Updates: Adjustable Trend Filter Now with customizable EMAs (default 21/50) to identify only the best t
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
SAWA BlackBox Alpha MT5
Alejandro Funes
Experts
#Multicurrency #Hedging #Martingale #28Symbols  @AUD @CAD @CHF @JPY @NZD @USD @EUR @GBP  In the globalisation process that the world economy has undergone in the last two decades, financial markets have played a leading role. The easy and fast access to information, together with the growing economic interdependence between the different commercial blocks, have caused more and more economic agents to participate in non-national financial markets. Even small investors, thanks to the Internet and
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review