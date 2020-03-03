The Moon Ladder PRO

The Moon Ladder is a fully automated multipair trading expert brought to you by an experienced trader and programmer. You can see it in action on my real account here. Default built-in settings are focused on low risk level - you can adjust "Capital settings" section to get higher profits for higher risk ratio.



How to backtest the EA?

To successfully backtest the EA you must configure 2 parameters:

1. "Your account number" - put your account number here (it is only needed for proper backtesting and will not be used to track you, limit the product, etc.),

2. "Include symbols (CASE SENSITIVE!)" - put symbols you want to backtest here, separated by commas.

If one of above is not done properly, backtest will fail. Default input parameters with "in money" in their names are optimized for PLN currency - remember to change it to your account currency with a proper exchange rate.



The PRO version allows you to customize all available parameters. Just put the EA on any chart with any timeframe and it will work on multiple pairs automatically.


Feel free to email me in case of any questions.


Disclaimer: This product is not an investing or financial advice of any kind. I provide you only a software product with sample settings and you are the only person responsible to analyze your situation, risks, checking if the product is suitable for you and to create your own settings.

