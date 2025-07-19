Introducing Storm Breakout EA MT5

This is a powerful EA designed to maximize profits and minimize risks. It is optimized to identify high-probability trading opportunities with impressive accuracy, performance, and consistency, capture the market's main trends and operates across multiple asset classes, for various currency pairs, gold, and Bitcoin. This is evident in 18 years of backtesting data. As a result, this EA is not overfitted to any single asset. Furthermore, the results from different assets complement each other, ensuring stability and resilience against extreme market fluctuations.

One of the key advantages of this EA is a large number of trades (~10000), this is crucial because it provides a more statistically reliable performance evaluation. This EA proves its robustness through consistent performance across diverse market conditions.

My trading philosophy ensures that every EA I develop follows strict risk management principles:

Always uses Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) based on a fixed Risk-to-Reward ratio (R:R) or trailing SL.

Only one position per asset at a time.

Fully automated, but you can manually manage trades without disrupting the EA's core functionality.

30% OFF! Storm Break EA MT5 – Buy for $259 → $181 & Rental Discounted Too Until 15/09/2025!

Details and Recommendations

Primary strategy is breakout, recommended assets: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD.

Compatible with multiple brokers and prop firms.

Automatically closes trades before the weekend.

Timeframe: H1.

Capital: min $500.

Leverage: 1:20 or higher.

Account type: Netting or Hedging



Note: Adjust your capital and leverage accordingly to ensure sufficient margin.

Setup

Add the EA to an H1 chart of any asset.

Enable AutoTrading to start the EA.

After purchasing, take a screenshot of your invoice and send me a private message to receive additional recommendations and specific guidance.

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)



