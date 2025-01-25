Synrhythmic points oscillator

SynRhythmic Points Oscillator is an innovative manual trading system based on the combination of two analytical approaches, one focusing on short-term price changes and the other on identifying stable trends and dependencies.

This synergy allows for obtaining excellent signals for entering the market while minimizing the influence of random fluctuations and reducing false signals. Additionally, the indicator can easily adapt to various market conditions and be automated, making it convenient for both experienced and novice traders.


Main system features:

  • Versatility in application across different markets: oscillator has been specifically designed to operate in highly dynamic markets such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD pairs, perfectly suited for quick responses to changes on timeframes M30, H1, H2, H3, and H4, providing timely data for decision-making in high-volatility environments.
  • Rapid response to changing market conditions: indicator stands out for its ability to quickly process incoming data and instantly adapt to new market conditions, thanks to the use of modern algorithms and effective analysis methods.
  • Easey of use for beginners: system features user-friendly options like "pair mode" and "frame mode" that allows you to choose from availible currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD) and timeframe (M30, H1, H2, H3, H4). These settings are easy to adjust, making the advisor accessible even to novice users. After adjusting the parameters, simply run system on your chosen currency pair and timeframe. That's all you need to do to start using the system.

By using this manual system, you'll gain a powerful tool for market analysis and decision-making. Discover new opportunities with SynRhythmic points!



