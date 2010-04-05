EtherFibe

This is an expert advisor for operations on the Ethereum / USD pair in 1H, with one operation at a time with SL and TP, following Fibonacci patterns.


Ether Fibe

Welcome! We are excited to present our Expert Advisor, an innovative tool designed to optimize your operations in the financial market. This system particularly focuses on two crucial areas:

The Power of Fibonacci

  • Fibonacci: Utilizes Fibonacci sequences to identify support and resistance levels, allowing for a more accurate analysis of market movements.

Advanced Calculations

  • Moving Averages: Integrates calculations based on moving averages to detect trends and ideal entry and exit points.
  • ATR (Average True Range): Assesses market volatility, adjusting operations according to current conditions.

Safe and Efficient Operations

Our goal is to provide a robust and reliable solution that allows you to seize market opportunities strategically and informedly.

We look forward to helping you achieve your financial goals with this powerful tool!

Recommendation:

  • Currency Pair: ETHUSD
  • Time Frame: Preferably H1
  • Suggested Settings:
UseFixedLotSize = false;
FixedLotSize = 0.01;
CapitalPercent = 30.0;  
EnableTrailingStop = false ;
TrailingStopPorcent = 0.5;


Important:

  • Always Test on a Demo Account: It is crucial for the client to test all settings on a demo account before trading on a real account. This will ensure that the adjustments are suitable for market conditions.



