Ai Golden

LIVE Signal

Ai Golden is a revolutionary gold scalping automated trading EA, leveraging deep learning and artificial intelligence technologies to focus on gold trading feature analysis. After 20 years of comprehensive backtesting, Ai Golden demonstrates stable, efficient, and risk-controlled trading capabilities, providing users with a consistent and robust profit curve.

Features of Ai Golden

  1. Transparency and Reliability

    • No scams, no hard-coded workarounds for loss periods.

    • Does not rely on overly optimized backtest results; all strategies are rigorously verified.

  2. Robust Trading Strategy

    • Does not use high-risk strategies (e.g., grid or Martingale), ensuring stable trading.
    • Executes only one trade at a time to avoid cumulative risks, focusing on precision for each trade with a win rate exceeding 80%.
    • Each trade is equipped with a clear stop loss, ensuring fund safety.

  3. Comprehensively Tested Strategies

    • Developed using high-quality data to ensure strategy reliability.
    • Validated through in-sample and out-of-sample testing to assess performance under varying market conditions.

  4. Simple and Efficient User Experience

    • No need for news filters; adaptable to dynamic market environments.
    • No complex parameter setup; plug-and-play functionality for user-friendliness.

  5. Suitable for Prop Firms Challenges

    • Meets the risk management requirements of Prop Firms, helping you pass challenges and achieve stable profitability quickly.

Trading Environment Requirements:

Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold versus US Dollar or related symbols)

Timeframe: M1

Minimum Capital: $50  

