Ai Alpha Mt4

Ai Alpha is an intelligent EA specifically designed for gold trading. It integrates the latest large language models to optimize the overall structure and modules of the program, utilizing deep learning technology to extract robust feature values from historical data and directly embed them into the strategy logic. This eliminates the dependence on external APIs and the need for complex training processes, enabling it to capture long-term gold trends and deliver consistent, stable capital growth.

Ai Alpha focuses on the essence of trading, making it ideal for users who require long-term, stable strategies.

Our Core Principles

No use of martingale strategies

No grid trading

Every trade features a clear exit logic

Not reliant on luck—driven by logic and risk control

No backtest manipulation, no performance packaging

Additional Features

Strategy validated through in-sample and out-of-sample testing (in-sample data from 2010 to 2020)

Independent of news filters, resilient against market volatility

No complex setup required—ready to use out of the box, no parameter tuning necessary

Designed with a rational risk-reward ratio, aiming for steady growth

Trading Environment Requirements Trading Instrument: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum Capital: 500 USD



