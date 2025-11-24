Ai Alpha Mt4
- Experts
- Zheng Zhi Yuan
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 November 2025
- Activations: 10
Ai Alpha is an intelligent EA specifically designed for gold trading. It integrates the latest large language models to optimize the overall structure and modules of the program, utilizing deep learning technology to extract robust feature values from historical data and directly embed them into the strategy logic. This eliminates the dependence on external APIs and the need for complex training processes, enabling it to capture long-term gold trends and deliver consistent, stable capital growth.
Ai Alpha focuses on the essence of trading, making it ideal for users who require long-term, stable strategies.
Our Core Principles
-
No use of martingale strategies
-
No grid trading
-
Every trade features a clear exit logic
-
Not reliant on luck—driven by logic and risk control
-
No backtest manipulation, no performance packaging
Additional Features
-
Strategy validated through in-sample and out-of-sample testing (in-sample data from 2010 to 2020)
-
Independent of news filters, resilient against market volatility
-
No complex setup required—ready to use out of the box, no parameter tuning necessary
-
Designed with a rational risk-reward ratio, aiming for steady growth
Trading Environment Requirements
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Minimum Capital: 500 USD