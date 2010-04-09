Description:

Are you looking for a robust and efficient Expert Advisor to enhance your trading strategy? The Breakout Retracement EA is designed to capitalize on market breakouts and retracements, offering precision and adaptability for any trading pair and timeframe.

Features:

Fixed Lot Size Trading: Simplify your risk management with a fixed lot size starting from as low as 0.01.

Simplify your risk management with a fixed lot size starting from as low as 0.01. Dynamic Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically detects daily highs and lows to identify breakout opportunities.

Automatically detects daily highs and lows to identify breakout opportunities. Trade Validation: Built-in checks to ensure trades comply with broker restrictions, preventing invalid volume or insufficient margin errors.

Built-in checks to ensure trades comply with broker restrictions, preventing invalid volume or insufficient margin errors. Customizable Parameters: Fully adjustable stop loss, take profit, and retracement levels for a tailored trading experience.

Fully adjustable stop loss, take profit, and retracement levels for a tailored trading experience. Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Works seamlessly across all timeframes, from M1 to D1.

Works seamlessly across all timeframes, from M1 to D1. Force Trades Option: Ideal for testing and strategy refinement, enabling trades regardless of additional filters.

Ideal for testing and strategy refinement, enabling trades regardless of additional filters. Error Handling: Comprehensive error management ensures smooth operation and robust performance.

Why Choose Breakout Retracement EA?

Consistency: Designed to maximize profits by exploiting daily price action patterns.

Designed to maximize profits by exploiting daily price action patterns. User-Friendly: Easy to configure and deploy, making it perfect for both beginners and experienced traders.

Easy to configure and deploy, making it perfect for both beginners and experienced traders. Broker Compatibility: Adjusts trade volumes to meet broker requirements, ensuring hassle-free execution.

Take your trading to the next level with Breakout Retracement EA – the ultimate tool for breakout and retracement trading strategies. Download now and unlock your trading potential!