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- Strategy: The expert advisor is based on the crossover of fast and slow moving averages (MAs). This is a classic approach that helps identify trend directions.
- Flexible Settings: Users can easily configure the periods of moving averages, calculation methods (SMA, EMA, etc.), price types (close, open, etc.), as well as Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
- Risk Management: It supports strict risk limits with precise lot size adjustments and automatic verification of minimum and maximum stop levels for correct operation across various symbols.
- Uniqueness: Each trade has a unique identifier (MagicNumber), enabling efficient position management and avoiding conflicts with other expert advisors.
- Performance Optimization: It checks margin availability before opening positions and automatically adjusts Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to comply with broker requirements.

Use Case Example:
The expert advisor can be applied to various financial instruments and timeframes. For instance, it is ideal for trading currency pairs with moderate volatility, such as EUR/USD, on timeframes from M15 and higher.

Convenience and Risk Minimization: The expert advisor automatically considers the minimum stop levels specified by the broker, eliminating execution errors. Additionally, it allows for manual parameter adjustments to match the user's specific strategy.

This expert advisor would serve as a reliable "shoulder" in trading, helping to avoid emotional decisions while providing consistent market analysis and trade execution opportunities.
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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RamonXZ
Natalia Nikolova
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The “RamonX” Expert Advisor is designed to automate trading based on a simple and reliable strategy of crossing two moving averages (Moving Averages). This approach is widely used by traders to identify trends in the market and find entry and exit points. Functionality: 1. Basic strategy:    - The Expert Advisor analyzes the crossovers of two moving averages (fast and slow) on the selected timeframe.     - Trade opening:      - Buy: occurs when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving a
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