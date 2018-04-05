- Strategy: The expert advisor is based on the crossover of fast and slow moving averages (MAs). This is a classic approach that helps identify trend directions.

- Flexible Settings: Users can easily configure the periods of moving averages, calculation methods (SMA, EMA, etc.), price types (close, open, etc.), as well as Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

- Risk Management: It supports strict risk limits with precise lot size adjustments and automatic verification of minimum and maximum stop levels for correct operation across various symbols.

- Uniqueness: Each trade has a unique identifier (MagicNumber), enabling efficient position management and avoiding conflicts with other expert advisors.

- Performance Optimization: It checks margin availability before opening positions and automatically adjusts Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to comply with broker requirements.





Use Case Example:

The expert advisor can be applied to various financial instruments and timeframes. For instance, it is ideal for trading currency pairs with moderate volatility, such as EUR/USD, on timeframes from M15 and higher.





Convenience and Risk Minimization: The expert advisor automatically considers the minimum stop levels specified by the broker, eliminating execution errors. Additionally, it allows for manual parameter adjustments to match the user's specific strategy.





This expert advisor would serve as a reliable "shoulder" in trading, helping to avoid emotional decisions while providing consistent market analysis and trade execution opportunities.