UkamsFx Hedging EA

Hedging Trading EA – Your Ultimate Solution for Consistent Trading Success!. Designed primarily for Gold, this powerful EA , offering unmatched versatility. With its advanced hedging strategy, it minimizes risk and maximizes profit potential, ensuring a smooth and efficient trading experience. Key Features: Tailored for Gold and major forex pairs, Optimal performance on the 1H timeframe and Account balance of 1000 - 5000 USD, with high leverage, Not for Prop Firm. Backed by a proven strategy to enhance your trading confidence, User-friendly settings for quick setup and customization. Learn more and set up your EA with ease by following the detailed guide in my YouTube video: https://youtu.be/mc3PKAf5ppE. Take control of your trades today!. Always  set BrokerLotsize to _FALSE and Stop-loss to 0.

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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