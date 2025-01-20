UkamsFx Hedging EA
- Experts
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- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 20 January 2025
- Activations: 5
Hedging Trading EA – Your Ultimate Solution for Consistent Trading Success!. Designed primarily for Gold, this powerful EA , offering unmatched versatility. With its advanced hedging strategy, it minimizes risk and maximizes profit potential, ensuring a smooth and efficient trading experience. Key Features: Tailored for Gold and major forex pairs, Optimal performance on the 1H timeframe and Account balance of 1000 - 5000 USD, with high leverage, Not for Prop Firm. Backed by a proven strategy to enhance your trading confidence, User-friendly settings for quick setup and customization. Learn more and set up your EA with ease by following the detailed guide in my YouTube video: https://youtu.be/mc3PKAf5ppE. Take control of your trades today!. Always set BrokerLotsize to _FALSE and Stop-loss to 0.