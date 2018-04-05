Hunnid Stax
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The best professional bot you can trust.
Hands-free Execution: This EA automatically executes trades based on pre-set rules, eliminating the need for manual monitoring and intervention.
24/5 Trading: The bot can operate continuously, capturing opportunities even when the trader is unavailable.
Objective Decisions: This EA strictly follows the programmed strategy, avoiding emotional influences like fear, greed, or overconfidence that can affect manual trading.Consistent Execution: The EA ensures that trades are executed as planned, regardless of market volatility or trader sentiment.