Introducing Nice Trade EA: NiceTrade EA is an Expert Advisor that automatically analyzes and determines potential buy and sell order prices and automatically sets buy and sell orders. Highlights:

- Apply to trade XAUUSD pair.

- Most effective use in the 5M time frame (other time frames are not recommended). - The H4 time frame gives greater efficiency if the trader uses a long-term investment plan of at least 1 year or more.

- The risk/return ratio is kept safe at 1/2 - 1/5.

- The percentage of balance used for lot size is customizable.

- Stable operation at all stages of the market.

- Price slippage and lack of liquidity are proactively prevented. Setting recommend: Trading pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1 - H4

Account type: Any account type

Leverage: Any leverage

Minimal deposit: min 100$ Risk level: Traders can customize their risk and profit levels accordingly. It is recommended that for a risk threshold < 10% of the balance, only 1% of the lot size can be set. More aggressive traders can adjust the level higher, but it should be below 2.5% to keep your account at a safe level. Note: If your broker has a maximum limit for tradable lot size, please adjust the percentage of capital usage to match the broker's limit and ensure the EA operates stably. Stable and safe: Our EA always has stop loss and take profit levels for all opened positions. This keeps the account safe and minimizes risk as much as possible. Grid and martingle trading strategies are not used.

Continuously developed and updated: With the continuous development of the market, we continuously update and upgrade EA to keep up with changes and deliver higher performance. Choosing our expert advisors, you are investing in a product that is subject to systematic and complete continuous research and development. Feedback: If customers encounter any problems during use, we hope they will contact our customer support department first so that the problem can be checked and resolved as quickly as possible. . And finally, use it with just one drag and drop and set the lot size according to your desired balance % and click Algo Trading and enjoy your cup of tea.

Experiment with your demo with custom phase intervals before jumping in with your great decision.



