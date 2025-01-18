Gold Rush Friday StepByStep

Welcome to Gold Rush Friday , a low risk, long term expert advisor to trade Gold`s bias to go long before the weekend!

This bias provides an enormous trading edge! Gold Rush Friday includes 20 different strategies to use this effect by trading at different times and by using different trading signals.

Gold Rush Friday is an honest EA, complementing your EA portfolio to have a low risk and long term trading success.







Gold Rush Friday is part of my StepByStep EA portfolio, containing many reliable, robust and uncorrelated stategies to be published here on MQL5. So stay tuned for more comming soon...







Key Features:

Very easy to use: Just Install on a XAUUSD M15 chart



chart No grid/No Martingale/No risky recovery trades

All trades a opened only on Friday and always closed before the weekend, so no swap fees do negatively effect the result.



do negatively effect the result. Very stable longterm when using the full set of strategies



Strategies created and tested with StrategyQuantX , ensuring the strategies are

, ensuring the strategies are reliable (tested with data of 20 years and also successfully in "Out-of-Sample" periods)



(tested with data of 20 years and also successfully in "Out-of-Sample" periods)

robust (also successfully tested with similar strategy parameters to make sure the strategies are not "lucky shots" but really provide an edge!)

(also successfully tested with similar strategy parameters to make sure the strategies are not "lucky shots" but really provide an edge!)

maximally uncorrelated (strategies behavior is not to similar to each other, especially to prevent heavy drawdowns, but also helps having a constant winning rate)



A must have addition for Prop Firm accounts, providing a set of strategies that are uncorrelated to other EAs on the market (also the gold EAs)



Setup: Symbol: XAUUSD or similar Gold symbol



or similar Gold symbol Timeframe: M15



Minimum deposit: $1000 per 0,01 Fixed Volume per Strategy



Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads

Leverage: at least 1:100



Account type: Hedge Backtesting:

Accuracy 1 Minute OLHC is sufficient



Parameters:

Fixed Volume per Strategy -> the lotsize, that is used in every single strategy. Be aware that multiple strategies can open positions at the same time.

-> the lotsize, that is used in every single strategy. Be aware that multiple strategies can open positions at the same time. Strategies 01-20 -> acivate or deactivate specific strategies.

-> acivate or deactivate specific strategies. Activate Global Trading Options -> General toggle to activate the trading options below. If this parameter is "false" the Friday Exit Time will be set by the individual strategy configuration

-> General toggle to activate the trading options below. If this parameter is "false" the Friday Exit Time will be set by the individual strategy configuration Friday Exit Time -> If "Activate Global Trading Options" is "true" this time in format "hh:mm" will force all strategies to close their positions at this time.

You have tested Gold Rush Friday and do miss parameters to set or are not satisfied with its performance? You miss something in the description and have open questions? Please send me a private message with your honest feedback to give me the chance to make this EA better!



