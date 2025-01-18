Gold Rush Friday StepByStep

Welcome to Gold Rush Friday, a low risk, long term expert advisor to trade Gold`s bias to go long before the weekend!

This bias provides an enormous trading edge! Gold Rush Friday includes 20 different strategies to use this effect by trading at different times and by using different trading signals.

Gold Rush Friday is an honest EA, complementing your EA portfolio to have a low risk and long term trading success.


Gold Rush Friday is part of my StepByStep EA portfolio, containing many reliable, robust and uncorrelated stategies to be published here on MQL5. So stay tuned for more comming soon...


Key Features:

  • Very easy to use: Just Install on a XAUUSD M15 chart
  • No grid/No Martingale/No risky recovery trades
  • All trades a opened only on Friday and always closed before the weekend, so no swap fees do negatively effect the result.
  • Very stable longterm when using the full set of strategies
  • Strategies created and tested with StrategyQuantX, ensuring the strategies are
    • reliable (tested with data of 20 years and also successfully in "Out-of-Sample" periods)
    • robust (also successfully tested with similar strategy parameters to make sure the strategies are not "lucky shots" but really provide an edge!)
    • maximally uncorrelated (strategies behavior is not to similar to each other, especially to prevent heavy drawdowns, but also helps having a constant winning rate)
  • A must have addition for Prop Firm accounts, providing a set of strategies that are uncorrelated to other EAs on the market (also the gold EAs)

Setup:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD or similar Gold symbol
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $1000 per 0,01 Fixed Volume per Strategy
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads
  • Leverage: at least 1:100
  • Account type: Hedge

Backtesting:

  • Accuracy 1 Minute OLHC is sufficient

Parameters:

  • Fixed Volume per Strategy          -> the lotsize, that is used in every single strategy. Be aware that multiple strategies can open positions at the same time.
  • Strategies 01-20                           -> acivate or deactivate specific strategies.
  • Activate Global Trading Options  -> General toggle to activate the trading options below. If this parameter is "false" the Friday Exit Time will be set by the individual strategy configuration
  • Friday Exit Time                           -> If "Activate Global Trading Options" is "true" this time in format "hh:mm" will force all strategies to close their positions at this time.
I need your Feedback! You have tested Gold Rush Friday and do miss parameters to set or are not satisfied with its performance? You miss something in the description and have open questions? Please send me a private message with your honest feedback to give me the chance to make this EA better!


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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