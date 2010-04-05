Real Gainner EA

Introducing Real Gainner EA, the technologically advanced expert advisor that comes to transform your trading experience, freeing you from losses and stress, giving you time, peace of mind and profits.

   *   *   *   *   *    THIS EXAGGERATEDLY LOW PRICE WILL BE AVAILABLE ONLY FOR NEXT 5 COPIES.   *   *   *   *   *

Real Gainner EA performs deep market analysis in different timeframes in parallel, covering important aspects such as relevant levels, price behavior in real time, volatility, among others, to make one, two or three entries simultaneously with high probability of success, managed independently to maximize profits (profit, break even and trailing stop different for each one).

The lot size for each order will depend on the analysis, if Real Gainner considers that the conditions are not optimal it will reduce the lot size to minimize the risk, otherwise it will use a higher lot size, the value entered in the configuration will be the maximum to use (for each order).

It also has a robust and complex negative order recovery management system that again analyzes market movements and dynamically opens new trades at the right price, time and lot sizes that not only avoid potential losses but also generate considerable profits, so much so that when you see the price going against you will not only remain calm but you will be happy to receive higher profits. It eliminates the stress wrongly associated with trading.

It is not a typical grid system, it does not use fixed distances or fixed lots, it only opens orders when the probabilities of regression are very high, dynamically assigning optimal entry points and lots with very effective risk management. Real Gainner  can close all trades with excellent profits or make partial closes according to conditions and probabilities, always maximizing profits.

IMPORTANT: After purchase, send me a private message to send you the installation manual, configuration instructions and recommendations.

Real Gainner has a simple configuration to facilitate its use and maximize its potential, you will not feel tangled, nor will you feel that you are not taking advantage of the best of it.

The information panel is simple and easy to understand, it provides useful information without including redundant data (provided by mt4 or mt5 platform).

PARAMETERS

Real Gainner EA has few parameters to make it easy to configure, but enough to give you control and accommodate your type of trader and your capital.

  • ShowPanel : enables the graphical panel display in the user interface to monitor and/or close trades.

  • Signal time frame : Defines the time frame in which buy/sell signals are generated.

  • Profit mode : determines the profit approach, conservative or aggressive.

    • Conservative : considerable profits, close trades faster, less exposure, reduce risks.

    • Aggressive : higher profits, more time and exposure to the market.

  • Max first Lot: maximum size for the first lot in each initial order.

  • Initial orders: number of initial orders to open simultaneously (1, 2 or 3).

  • Overlap pips : pips in favor after the zero point (positive profit equals negative profit).

  • Restart buy orders, Restart sell orders : enable or disable restart of buy or sell orders.

  • Orders distance : base distance in pips from the last order to calculate the next order.

  • Take profit order 1/2/3 : take profit levels in pips for each initial order.

  • Trailing stop 2/3 initial pips : initial pips for trailing stop orders 2 and 3.

  • Trailing stop 2/3 distance SL=>Price : distance between price and stop loss (positive) after activating trailing stop.

  • trailing step 2/3 : step in pips to move trailing stop.

  • maxSpread : maximum spread allowed to enter a trade.

  • Risk % : risk level as a percentage of total capital.

Recommendations

  • Time frame: M15, M30, the longer the time frame, the better the probabilities but the fewer the trades, by using larger time frames you can set higher values for take profit, trailing stop, etc.

  • Real Gainner make excellent profits with any currency pair, Just keep in mind to increase the value in the orders distance and traling stop parameters on pairs that include GBP, NZD , JPY.

  • Minimum recommended deposit: USD 500, start with low risk levels on a single chart, as your capital grows, you can increase both the risk levels and the number of charts you use Real Gainner EA on to increase your profits.

  • Account type: Real Gainner EA presents excellent returns in any type of account, but improves results in accounts with low spreads. Example: IC Markets Raw spread account, Pepperstone Razor account.

  • Use a VPS for continuous operation of Real Gainner EA, this is highly recommended.


