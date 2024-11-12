SignalMaster Trend EA

SignalMaster Trend EA is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. 


FEATURES

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy.
  • Every trade has SL and TP from beginning.
  • Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair.
  • The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix.
  • Free Demo available to download.

INFORMATION

  • Recommended currency pairs: Eurusd, Gbpusd.
  • Recommended timeframe: 1 hour
  • Minimum deposit: $30
  • Recommended leverage 1:500 (1:30 is also OK)
  • Good ECN broker is required.
  • Recommended: Raw/Zero Spread 

Due to the sensitivity of the algorithm to spread, I advise using a good RAW/ECN broker.

After purchasing the product, please send me a private message if you have any questions.


NB: SignalMaster Trend EA is the long term project, There is no need of setfiles is default settings
















