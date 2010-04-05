Crack the code FTMO Ready MQL4
- Experts
- New Capital B.V.
- Version: 0.1
- Activations: 5
Ready to level up your trading game and secure that FTMO-funded account? Crack The Code (CTC) Bot is built to deliver one thing: results. No gimmicks, no fluff—just pure trading efficiency to help you conquer the 100K FTMO challenge, just like I did.
MQL5 Version >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123816
Feel free to reach out with any questions or for further information: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/newcapital
With 6 years of backtesting data and live experience trading a $100K FTMO account, this bot is designed to trade on the USD/JPY pair using a proven breakout strategy. It’s not your strategy—it’s your tool for letting the law of large numbers do the heavy lifting. One trade per day, 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio, and zero guesswork. You set it, let it run, and watch it work.
What You Get:
- Backtested over 6 years of data (2018–2024)
- Risk optimized for FTMO challenges
- Automatically adapts to volatile markets
- Fully customizable lot sizes and risk settings
Why CTC Works: Consistency is key. With CTC, you get a high-probability strategy designed to thrive in both calm and volatile markets. It keeps you in control with features like equity stop-outs and risk adjustment, ensuring you’re always managing your downside while capitalizing on market breakouts.
Instant Setup & Start Trading: Your purchase includes a step-by-step guide to get started in minutes, with license keys for two accounts. Full support from the New Capital FX team is also available—so you’re never trading alone.
Risk Warning: As with any trading system, past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex trading carries significant risk, and you should only invest what you can afford to lose.