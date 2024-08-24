Gold FC

Developed with a focus on low risk, stable, high consistency and integrity in mind with these characteristics:

  • No History Reader
  • No Grid or Martingale
  • Surviving 1 more year of backtest, no other EA is able to pass the long period of stress test
  • Breakout at critical levels and no over-trading (opening too many trades)
  • Fixed stop loss Setting for every trade
  • Low Drawdown

This gold expert advisor is also prop firm ready beside running on usual live and real personal broker accounts, and it comes with built-in equity downdraw protector, profit protector and consistence lot size enforcement for prop firm accounts.

Setup:

  • Easy to run, no setfile is needed
  • Symbol:  XAUUSD/Gold
  • Lot Size:  5% risk of balance
  • Timeframe:  H1
  • Capital:  100 USD minimal
  • Brokers:  All brokers (Ideally ECN, low-spread accounts)
  • Digits:  Auto
  • Timezone and daylight Saving:  Auto

Backtest:

  • Watch the video at the bottom of this page
  • Select XAUUSD/Gold as symbol
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Zero latency, ideal execution
  • Every tick
  • Click Start with default setting
  • Check the statistic at the end of test, lookout for Profit and Drawdown numbers
  • Repeat the above process with different Money Management Type


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