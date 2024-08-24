Gold FC
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Developed with a focus on low risk, stable, high consistency and integrity in mind with these characteristics:
- No History Reader
- No Grid or Martingale
- Surviving 1 more year of backtest, no other EA is able to pass the long period of stress test
- Breakout at critical levels and no over-trading (opening too many trades)
- Fixed stop loss Setting for every trade
- Low Drawdown
This gold expert advisor is also prop firm ready beside running on usual live and real personal broker accounts, and it comes with built-in equity downdraw protector, profit protector and consistence lot size enforcement for prop firm accounts.
Setup:
- Easy to run, no setfile is needed
- Symbol: XAUUSD/Gold
- Lot Size: 5% risk of balance
- Timeframe: H1
- Capital: 100 USD minimal
- Brokers: All brokers (Ideally ECN, low-spread accounts)
- Digits: Auto
- Timezone and daylight Saving: Auto
Backtest:
- Watch the video at the bottom of this page
- Select XAUUSD/Gold as symbol
- Timeframe: H1
- Zero latency, ideal execution
- Every tick
- Click Start with default setting
- Check the statistic at the end of test, lookout for Profit and Drawdown numbers
- Repeat the above process with different Money Management Type