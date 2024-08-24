Developed with a focus on low risk, stable, high consistency and integrity in mind with these characteristics:



No History Reader

No Grid or Martingale

Surviving 1 more year of backtest, no other EA is able to pass the long period of stress test

Breakout at critical levels and no over-trading (opening too many trades)

Fixed stop loss Setting for every trade

Low Drawdown

This gold expert advisor is also prop firm ready beside running on usual live and real personal broker accounts, and it comes with built-in equity downdraw protector, profit protector and consistence lot size enforcement for prop firm accounts.

Setup:

Easy to run, no setfile is needed

Symbol: XAUUSD/Gold

Lot Size: 5% risk of balance

Timeframe: H1

Capital: 100 USD minimal

Brokers: All brokers (Ideally ECN, low-spread accounts)

Digits: Auto

Timezone and daylight Saving: Auto

Backtest:

Watch the video at the bottom of this page

Select XAUUSD/Gold as symbol

Timeframe: H1

Zero latency, ideal execution

Every tick

Click Start with default setting

Check the statistic at the end of test, lookout for Profit and Drawdown numbers

Repeat the above process with different Money Management Type



