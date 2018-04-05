Superb Robot

🚀 QUANTUM CORE ENGINE V4.12 – Institutional Multi-Asset AI Trading System
Unlock Cross-Market Profits with Next-Gen Matrix Scoring and First-Trade Anchor Protection.

Are you tired of Expert Advisors (EAs) that only work on a single currency pair, crash on low-liquidity brokers, or get trapped in devastating multi-directional grid loops?

Meet Quantum Core Engine V4.12, an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built with an advanced quantitative matrix and a bulletproof directional locking mechanism, this EA seamlessly adapts to Forex, Precious Metals (Gold/XAUUSD), Stock Indices (US30, GER40), Oil, and Cryptocurrencies.

🌟 KEY PILLARS OF QUANTUM TECHNOLOGY
1. Multi-Timeframe AI Matrix Scoring System
Unlike traditional EAs that rely on a single lagging indicator, Quantum Core V4.12 utilizes a dynamic mathematical scoring matrix. It continuously scans 4 different timeframes simultaneously (M30, M15, M5, M1) analyzing:

Macro Trend Filtering: Dual Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 200 & EMA 50) for structural market bias.

Momentum & Volatility: Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Average Directional Index (ADX) to avoid choppy, sideways markets.

Micro-Price Action: Live algorithmic Pinbar detection and M1 candle micro-triggers for precise, zero-drawdown entries.

2. The Innovation: First-Trade Anchor Logic (Anti-Trap Grid)
Standard grid bots often fall into the trap of hedging against themselves—opening counter-productive BUYs and SELLs at the same time during sudden market reversals, leading to massive margin calls.
Quantum Core V4.12 introduces First-Trade Anchor Mode. The very first trade requires strict, high-probability validation from the AI Matrix. Once the initial direction is established (e.g., SELL), the engine safely anchors all subsequent recovery layers to that exact direction. No confusion, no overlapping counter-trades, just pure, calculated averaging that clears out safely at the basket profit target.

3. True Universal Broker Agnostic Engine
Engineered with cross-market deployment in mind, the bot eliminates common MT5 execution errors with 3 adaptive subsystems:

Dynamic Trade Filling Detector: Autodetects whether your broker uses Fill or Kill (FOK), Immediate or Cancel (IOC), or Return execution modes.

Lot Step Normalization: Automatically rounds micro-lots based on your broker's exact contract specifications (crucial for Index and Crypto CFD fractions).

Agnostic Points System: Calculations are entirely point-based, ensuring mathematical precision whether you are trading 5-digit Forex, 2-digit Gold, or high-value Bitcoin.

4. Institutional-Grade Risk Architecture (Prop-Firm Ready)
Preserving your capital is our highest priority. Quantum Core V4.12 is equipped with an un-bypasable Account Circuit Breaker:

Max Daily Loss Limit (%): Automatically halts all operations if the daily loss threshold is breached.

Max Trailing Drawdown Guard (%): Constantly tracks peak equity to lock in profits and prevent catastrophic account drawdowns. Perfect for passing Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.).

📊 INTERACTIVE HUD DASHBOARD
Monitor your algorithmic fund in real-time. Quantum Core V4.12 renders a sleek, premium, high-contrast graphical user interface (HUD) right on your chart. Track your active layers, live AI matrix scores, floating profit vs. dynamic targets, and active risk mitigation modes instantly.

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Asset Compatibility: Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Crypto, Commodities

Timeframes used natively: M30, M15, M5, M1

Minimum Account Balance: $100 (Recommended: $500+ or Prop Firm Accounts)

Setup Time: Less than 5 minutes (Fully optimized default settings included)

 Run the Quantum Core Engine V4.12 today!
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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