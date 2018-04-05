Superb Robot

🚀 QUANTUM CORE ENGINE V4.12 – Institutional Multi-Asset AI Trading System

Unlock Cross-Market Profits with Next-Gen Matrix Scoring and First-Trade Anchor Protection.





Are you tired of Expert Advisors (EAs) that only work on a single currency pair, crash on low-liquidity brokers, or get trapped in devastating multi-directional grid loops?





Meet Quantum Core Engine V4.12, an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built with an advanced quantitative matrix and a bulletproof directional locking mechanism, this EA seamlessly adapts to Forex, Precious Metals (Gold/XAUUSD), Stock Indices (US30, GER40), Oil, and Cryptocurrencies.





🌟 KEY PILLARS OF QUANTUM TECHNOLOGY

1. Multi-Timeframe AI Matrix Scoring System

Unlike traditional EAs that rely on a single lagging indicator, Quantum Core V4.12 utilizes a dynamic mathematical scoring matrix. It continuously scans 4 different timeframes simultaneously (M30, M15, M5, M1) analyzing:





Macro Trend Filtering: Dual Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 200 & EMA 50) for structural market bias.





Momentum & Volatility: Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Average Directional Index (ADX) to avoid choppy, sideways markets.





Micro-Price Action: Live algorithmic Pinbar detection and M1 candle micro-triggers for precise, zero-drawdown entries.





2. The Innovation: First-Trade Anchor Logic (Anti-Trap Grid)

Standard grid bots often fall into the trap of hedging against themselves—opening counter-productive BUYs and SELLs at the same time during sudden market reversals, leading to massive margin calls.

Quantum Core V4.12 introduces First-Trade Anchor Mode. The very first trade requires strict, high-probability validation from the AI Matrix. Once the initial direction is established (e.g., SELL), the engine safely anchors all subsequent recovery layers to that exact direction. No confusion, no overlapping counter-trades, just pure, calculated averaging that clears out safely at the basket profit target.





3. True Universal Broker Agnostic Engine

Engineered with cross-market deployment in mind, the bot eliminates common MT5 execution errors with 3 adaptive subsystems:





Dynamic Trade Filling Detector: Autodetects whether your broker uses Fill or Kill (FOK), Immediate or Cancel (IOC), or Return execution modes.





Lot Step Normalization: Automatically rounds micro-lots based on your broker's exact contract specifications (crucial for Index and Crypto CFD fractions).





Agnostic Points System: Calculations are entirely point-based, ensuring mathematical precision whether you are trading 5-digit Forex, 2-digit Gold, or high-value Bitcoin.





4. Institutional-Grade Risk Architecture (Prop-Firm Ready)

Preserving your capital is our highest priority. Quantum Core V4.12 is equipped with an un-bypasable Account Circuit Breaker:





Max Daily Loss Limit (%): Automatically halts all operations if the daily loss threshold is breached.





Max Trailing Drawdown Guard (%): Constantly tracks peak equity to lock in profits and prevent catastrophic account drawdowns. Perfect for passing Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.).





📊 INTERACTIVE HUD DASHBOARD

Monitor your algorithmic fund in real-time. Quantum Core V4.12 renders a sleek, premium, high-contrast graphical user interface (HUD) right on your chart. Track your active layers, live AI matrix scores, floating profit vs. dynamic targets, and active risk mitigation modes instantly.





🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)





Asset Compatibility: Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Crypto, Commodities





Timeframes used natively: M30, M15, M5, M1





Minimum Account Balance: $100 (Recommended: $500+ or Prop Firm Accounts)





Setup Time: Less than 5 minutes (Fully optimized default settings included)





Run the Quantum Core Engine V4.12 today!