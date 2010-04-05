Rocket to the Golden Moon EA MT4

Rocket to the Golden Moon is an advanced algorithmic trading advisor I developed for ambitious traders. This innovative tool combines the latest advances in quantum computing and behavioral finance, and uses a neural network predictor of price dynamics, a multilayer recurrent neural network with LSTM architecture. But that's not all. Rocket to the Golden Moon uses a multi-factor asset valuation model, an advanced version of the Fame-French model augmented with alternative data analysis, to identify undervalued assets with high upside potential, and uses the Smart Order Execution Algorithm, VWAP+ technology to minimize slippage and maximize spread benefit. 

The first 10 copies of EA are $399, then the price will be raised to $499.

Rocket to the Golden Moon EA MT5

Check out the real signals here : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2250562

Distinctive features of Rocket to the Golden Moon EA:

At the heart of "Rocket to the Golden Moon" beats a powerful neural network predictor of price dynamics, based on a multilayer recurrent neural network with LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) architecture. This high-tech system is capable of analyzing and predicting the most complex market patterns.

However, the true power of the Expert Advisor is revealed in its comprehensive approach to market analysis. "Rocket to the Golden Moon utilizes an advanced multi-factor asset valuation model that is an evolution of the famous Fame-French model. This model, augmented with alternative data analysis, allows you to identify undervalued assets with tremendous upside potential with surgical precision.

The final chord in the "Rocket to the Golden Moon" symphony of technologies is the advanced smart order execution algorithm. Based on VWAP+ (Volume-Weighted Average Price) technology, this algorithm masterfully minimizes slippage and maximizes the benefit from the spread, ensuring optimal execution of each transaction.

Info
  • Working symbol XAUUSD
  • Working Timeframe: M5
  • Min deposit: $100 
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Good ECN broker is required

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready 
Risk Warning:

Before you buy Rocket to the Golden Moon EA, please familiarize yourself with the risks.
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the Expert Advisor may also generate losses).


