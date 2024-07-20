Sharpshooter Buy Sell Signal MT5

A MUST HAVE - NON REPAINT INDICATOR - that will help you to make the decision whether to Buy or Sell, including where to set the Take Profit and Stop Loss.

The Buy/Sell signal will not redraw nor repaint until the next new signal occurs.

The Take Profit and Stop Loss will change following the market conditions.

Our indicator will give alert to your mobile/handphone when new buy/sell signal arrive.

For best result, combine this indicator with your knowledge on price action and support & resistance, also don't forget to watch for the high impact news.



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M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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