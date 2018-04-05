Scalpear V2 Gold

  • Experts
  • Vasileios Varvesiotis
    Vasileios Varvesiotis

    Vasileios Varvesiotis

    Developing EA's since 2017, I consider myself a seasoned EA trader at the age of 24. I focus on creating systems 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗸 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲. I believe in simplicity and efficiency, allowing for greater gains with
  • Version: 2.0
  • Activations: 10

Introducing Scalpear V2 EA Gold, the revolutionary MQL5 expert advisor that's redefining XAUUSD trading! Developed by a seasoned expert with over 7 years of experience in forex robots and trading management.

LAUNCH DEAL:

  • Intallation guide included
  • Bonus: Get a free forex ebook "Forex Trading 10X Your Capital" and learn basics for forex trading

Scalpear V2 EA Gold utilizes a strategy based on a time-range breakout approach. It monitors a specified time range within the trading day and calculates potential buy and sell entry prices based on a user-defined gap.

Scalpear V2 EA represents a groundbreaking advancement in scalping strategies, designed to deliver unparalleled precision and control in forex trading. Unlike conventional scalping methods, Scalpear V2 integrates a sophisticated trading algorithm that prioritizes risk management while optimizing profitability.

This expert advisor is designed to execute only 1-2 trades per day and its unique strategy allows Scalpear V2 EA to optimize risk management, minimize losses, and potentially gain consistent gains every month.

Scalpear V2 Gold adds to the collection of XAUUSD trading EAs, but this bot operates with a true trading strategy.

I can hear you "A real trading strategy?" As you probably have noticed, every EA for Gold are simple grid/martingale systems, that add trades when the market goes against the initial position. Martingale is gambling... do not waste your money!

Scalpear V2 Gold leverages a time-range breakout strategy, so you can rest easy at night knowing your account is safe. Sleep peacefully, assured that Scalpear V2 is designed to protect your investments around the clock.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: After your purchase contact me in order to send you the installation guide, the setup instructions, and some bonuses!!

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: Any timeframe (15m preferred)
  • Minimum deposit: No limit minimum deposit
  • Account type: ECN, Raw, or Standard (low spreads will help).
  • Leverage: 1:500 leverage recommended for high risk/reward ratio
  • Brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone & Exclusive Markets
  • IMPORTANT: Use Low-Spread accounts for best results!

Key Features and Benefits:

  • Precision Scalping Strategy: Every trade has 35 pips SL and 50 pips TP (you can change that)
  • Lightning-Fast Execution: This EA closes every trade within the same day - sometimes within minutes
  • Trade Management: Scalpear V2 Gold opens only 1-2 trades per day to minimize risk
  • Fix Risk: You can select how much risk percentage(%) of your equity you want to risk on every trade
  • Real Trading Strategy:  A strategy based on a time-range breakout approach, NO grid/martingale system!
  • Fast Installation: Extremely easy to install, settings are perfect for most brokers
  • Highly Recommended: Use a VPS for the Scalpear V2 to work 24/7 without interruptions

    Setting up Scalpear V2:


    1. Pair: XAUUSD/GOLD
    2. Timeframe: Any timeframe (15m preferred)
    3. Risk settings: Use 1-3% risk (this is the percentage of your equity)
    4. Minimum balance: No minimum balance


    Setup is very easy.  Open XAUUSD chart on 15m timeframe, drag & drop the EA to the chart, then select the risk percentace(%) you want to risk on every trade. 


      WHY I AM SELLING SCALPEAR V2 GOLD?

      For the past seven years, I've dedicated my time and expertise to developing the most reliable and effective forex trading robots. Scalpear V2 Gold is the culmination of this journey.

      I am offering Scalpear V2 Gold to the public for a limited time because I believe in sharing this innovative solution with fellow traders who value simplicity, efficiency, and steady returns.

      After investing countless hours and resources into perfecting Scalpear V2 Gold, I want to recoup some of these investments and provide additional financial support for my family. As the results speak for themselves, I don't rely on sales for long-term success.

      However, offering this exceptional EA to a select group of traders allows me to share the benefits while supporting my personal commitments.


      IS THIS A GRID/MARTINGALE SYSTEM?

      Unlike other EA robots, Scalpear V2 embraces transparency in its trading strategy.

      Our software proudly utilizes stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) mechanisms without any hidden agendas.

      That mean’s we DO NOT use martingale system. Scalpear V2 basicly follows the trend, does not goes agains it like every other ea robot out there.

      Disregard rumors about safety measures to avoid broker interference – Scalpear V2 Gold operates with openness and efficiency, ensuring a secure and reliable trading experience for our users.


      HOW OFTEN SCALPEAR V2 OPENS TRADES?

      It depends on the market conditions, but after countless backtests and use of Scalpear V2 I found that it trades 1 trade per day (sometimes it can take a second trade).

      Generally, we expect 4-6 trades per week.


      Feel free to get in touch with me for any questions you might have before purchase. Also, make sure to send me a message after your purchase to send you a free guide and some bonuses!

      Because Scalpear V2 Gold turns every trade into a golden opportunity.

      See you on the other side. 

      Happy Trading!


      Disclaimer:

      Please note that we do not guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. The information provided is for educational purposes only.

      Recommended products
      Master Blue Gold
      Metab Alghnam
      Experts
      Master Blue Gold EA Overview Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order. It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Optimized for M1 timeframe • Fixed lot size • Dynamic Stop-Re
      Nusantara MT5
      Agus Santoso
      Experts
      MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout with Pending Order Precision "Nusantara" is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout box strategy that is enhanced with distanced pending order execution, and equipped with a risk management switching system. Designed for serious traders who want an automated, safe strategy that remains flexible in the face of changing market characteristics.
      Safe Gold Trend Pro
      Patrick Deslauriers
      Experts
      Gold Trend Strength Pro Gold Trend Strength Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA combines trend analysis, market strength detection, volatility filters, and dynamic risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary market exposure. Main Features Designed exclusively for XAUUSD / Gold Recommended timeframe: M15 Trend-following strategy with market strength analysis Vol
      LL Smart Recovery Grid EA
      Leopoldo Licari
      5 (1)
      Experts
      LL Smart Recovery Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines adaptive grid trading, intelligent hedging, and dynamic basket recovery to manage market volatility and optimize trade recovery. The EA is built to manage market fluctuations efficiently while maintaining control over drawdown and optimizing basket recovery. Instead of relying on simple grid or martingale logic, this system introduces smart hedge activation, and ATR-based grid spacing , allowing the
      Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
      Allan Munene Mutiiria
      Experts
      Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
      FREE
      XGen Scalper MT5
      Burak Baltaci
      Experts
      XGen Scalper MT5 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
      Bolic Eagle EA
      Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
      Experts
      Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
      Xau Archangel Genesis
      Napat Puangjunkum
      Experts
      XAU ARCHANGEL GENESIS  The Divine Breakout Scalper for Gold XAU Archangel Genesis  is a precision-engineered Gold breakout trading system inspired by the purest form of price action — the raw structure of highs and lows. Most EAs fail because they rely on lagging indicators or dangerous martingale logic. Archangel Genesis solves this by using a Donchian Channel Breakout Engine with ATR Volatility Confirmation to identify only the most explosive, high-probability breakout moments. Combined wit
      Rebatron MT5
      Agus Santoso
      Experts
      MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764099 MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135899 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135900 Rebatron – Triangular Hedging EA for Low-Floating Multi-Pair Strategy Rebatron is a fully automated Expert Advisor that utilizes a triangular hedging method across three major currency pairs (example) : EURUSD – GBPUSD – EURGBP By opening synchronized positions across these pairs, Rebatron forms a self-balancing triangl
      GoldenRatioX
      Serhii Sharlai
      Experts
      GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
      Xauusd Gold 1M Scalper Pro MT5
      Prashant Prabhakar Sable
      Experts
      XAUUSD Gold 1M Scalper MT5 This Expert Advisor is designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe in MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-timeframe trend filter combined with a momentum indicator and a volatility-based entry condition to select trade entries during the London and New York trading sessions. Strategy Overview A trade opens only when three conditions align simultaneously: the higher timeframe EMA alignment confirms the broader trend direction, the 1-minute Supertrend matches that di
      Hybrid Multi Strategy Prop EA
      John Muguimi Njue
      Experts
      HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced EA: Precision Multi-Strategy Mastery for FOREX and XAUUSD Unleash the full potential of HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to conquer the FOREX and XAUUSD markets with surgical precision. Tailored for elite traders, hedge funds, and institutional investors, this AI-powered EA combines advanced hybrid strategies—including breakout, mean reversion, trend following, scalping, and Asian session—with sophisticated
      QDragon SMC
      Autthapon Kawpom
      1 (1)
      Experts
      QDragon SMC   is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade high-probability setups by combining   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   with multi-dimensional confluence filters. It automatically scans market structures, filters out low-probability trades using institutional volume and pricing levels, and validates entries using lower timeframe confirmation. Key Strategy Pillars HTF Market Structure:   Automatically identifies High Timeframe (HTF) Break of Structure (BOS) and Change
      Williams Cross Grid EA
      AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
      Experts
      Williams Cross Grid EA Trade momentum with confidence. Recover with intelligence. Williams Cross Grid EA is a powerful automated trading system that combines Williams %R crossover signals with an intelligent Grid Recovery Engine to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By monitoring the Williams %R oscillator for momentum shifts and crossover confirmations, the EA is designed to enter trades when market conditions indicate a potential directional move. Instead of opening trades random
      Rebate Hunter MT5
      Agus Santoso
      5 (1)
      Experts
      MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Rebate Hunter – Multi-Pair Hedging Grid EA (Dynamic Adaptive) Rebate Hunter is a multi-pair hedging grid Expert Advisor designed to generate consistent trading volume while targeting controlled basket profit. The EA opens Buy & Sell simultaneously (hedged entry), then manages positions using an dynamic-adaptive grid distance and an automated basket close system. This approach
      Boom and Crash Plus
      Godbless C Nygu
      1 (1)
      Experts
      Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
      Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
      Percival David
      Experts
      Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
      XAU Structure Pullback H1
      Avinash Pagadala
      Experts
      XAU Structure Pullback H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Structure Pullback H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Architecture is simple and deliberate: Impulse — a clear directional displacement is identified on structure. Pullback band — price retraces into a mapped structure participation band. Continue — the system joins the continuing direction with selectable exit style. Built for structured automated participation — not grid
      FREE
      Gold Ghost Griders EA
      Philipp Kuehni
      Experts
      2-reihiger Hybrid-Grid-EA mit Ghost Scalper und Brokerside Breakout, automatischem und manuellem Panelboard, 2 x TSL, TP und SL, Spread-Schutz und vielem mehr… Er wurde für den Handel mit Metallen und Energie entwickelt, kann aber auch für andere Assets verwendet werden, sofern Ihr Broker dies zulässt. Ein Muss für jeden Trader. Testen Sie Ihre EA-Einstellungen mit dem Strategietester und/oder einem Demokonto, bevor Sie ihn auf Ihrem Live-Konto einsetzen! Wenn Sie die Demo-Datei herunterladen,
      GoldenEagle
      Chantal Thys
      Experts
      GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
      SmartRisk MA Pro
      Oleg Polyanchuk
      Experts
      SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
      Grid EA Balanced Grid
      Gamaralage Acira Maduranga Meegasthenna
      Experts
      Balanced Grid EA – Smart Trend Grid Trading System Balanced Grid EA is an intelligent automated trading system designed for the Forex and CFD markets . The EA combines trend filtering , adaptive grid management , and dynamic basket profit control to manage trades efficiently during both trending and ranging market conditions. Main Settings Smart Trend Detection Uses EMA and ADX/DMI filters to identify market direction. Opens trades only when trend conditions are confirmed. Adaptive Grid Trading
      Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
      Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
      Experts
      This robot is an automated trading tool that uses these two popular indicators to identify trading opportunities in the forex market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator used to measure the relative strength of an asset compared to other assets in the market. Bollinger Bands is an indicator that measures market volatility and helps to determine price limits for a particular asset. The trading robot that uses the RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators combines these two indica
      XAU Daedalus Quantum Mind
      Napat Puangjunkum
      Experts
      XAU DAEDALUS QUANTUM MIND  CCI + Parabolic SAR Adaptive Intelligence (No Grid / No Martingale) XAU Daedalus Quantum Mind  is an adaptive, AI-inspired Expert Advisor that combines the legendary power of CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and Parabolic SAR with an intelligent "Quantum Neural" layer that dynamically adjusts trade parameters based on real-time market conditions. Named after Daedalus, the greatest architect and inventor of Greek mythology, this system builds an intricate "Labyrinth" of
      TOOP1 Swing MT5
      Van Cuong Nguyen
      5 (1)
      Experts
      TOOP1 Swing is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Built upon a short-term swing trend-following strategy, this Expert Advisor operates with a strict risk management philosophy: a complete rejection of Martingale and Grid strategies. Every single market execution consists of only one trade with explicit, predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels set immediately at order initiation. Live signal  (Use fixed SL,TP) Earl
      Gold Precision Pro Xau
      Diego Teixeira
      Experts
      Gold Precision Pro LAUNCH PROMOTION — TIERED PRICING The sooner you lock in your license, the less you pay — and this advantage does not come back. To preserve the exclusivity of the algorithm and prevent the strategy from becoming saturated in the market, the lifetime license price automatically increases with each batch of sales. Once a tier sells out, it does not return — the price only goes up from there. Sales tier Lifetime license price Status 1st–3rd sale US$ 199 Launch batch 4t
      Violet Panther Scalper MT5
      Renato Takahashi
      Experts
      Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system. Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved. An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator , making possible to confirm such trend behavio
      Gold of the King
      Francisco-fabio Braga Viana
      Experts
      Gold of the King – XAUUSD Expert Advisor Gold of the King is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. Built with advanced institutional trading logic, it combines trend analysis, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), multi-timeframe confirmation, and intelligent risk management to deliver high-quality trading opportunities. The EA continuously analyzes market structure, liquidity zones, momentum, and volatility before executing a trade. Instead of chasi
      Fast Trade Pro
      Oezkan Kahveci
      Experts
      https://www.mql5.com/tr/users/bilisimprofesoru/seller This is a highly profitable fully automatic and semi-automatic grid strategy. ======== Usage ======== : Symbol: XAU and any major currency pair Timeframe: M1 or higher, but all timeframes can be tested Note: The grid strategy always involves a certain level of risk due to the accumulation of position sizes. However, its high profit potential ensures that it remains popular regardless of how much the forex market evolves. Semi-automatic tradi
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Quantum Titan MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.56 (9)
      Experts
      Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
      Smart Gold Hunter
      Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
      4.28 (47)
      Experts
      No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
      Quantum Queen X MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (36)
      Experts
      The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.48 (105)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (47)
      Experts
      IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
      Scalping Robot Pro MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.42 (149)
      Experts
      Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
      ThunderGold Scalper
      Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
      5 (10)
      Experts
      ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
      Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
      Fan Yang
      4.3 (27)
      Experts
      Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
      TwisterPro Scalper
      Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
      4.43 (136)
      Experts
      Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
      Quantum King EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.96 (215)
      Experts
      Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
      Lizard
      Marco Scherer
      4.11 (44)
      Experts
      WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
      Gold Snap
      Chen Jia Qi
      4.5 (18)
      Experts
      Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
      Cortex IDX
      Vladimir Mametov
      5 (2)
      Experts
      It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
      Iron Stops
      Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
      5 (7)
      Experts
      100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
      Quantum Athena X
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (4)
      Experts
      Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
      Zoomini
      Gennady Sergienko
      1.64 (14)
      Experts
      Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
      Vexora sera
      Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
      Zerqon EA
      Vladimir Lekhovitser
      3.37 (30)
      Experts
      Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.85 (506)
      Experts
      Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
      Pulse Engine
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.08 (37)
      Experts
      UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
      Logan MT5
      Thierry Ouellet
      4.4 (30)
      Experts
      LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
      Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.55 (22)
      Experts
      UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
      Goldwave EA MT5
      Shengzu Zhong
      4.58 (73)
      Experts
      Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
      XG Gold Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.33 (112)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
      XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (4)
      Experts
      XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
      The Gold Space
      Ayush V Jain
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
      Nexorion Initium Novum EA
      Valentina Zhuchkova
      4.17 (24)
      Experts
      NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
      Gold Neural Core
      TICK STACK LTD
      5 (8)
      Experts
      Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
      Chiroptera
      Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
      4.56 (48)
      Experts
      Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
      Ghost Scalper MT5
      Thomas Christoph Lipka
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
      Filter:
      No reviews
      Reply to review