Introducing Scalpear V2 EA Gold, the revolutionary MQL5 expert advisor that's redefining XAUUSD trading! Developed by a seasoned expert with over 7 years of experience in forex robots and trading management.

LAUNCH DEAL: Intallation guide included

Bonus: Get a free forex ebook "Forex Trading 10X Your Capital" and learn basics for forex trading

Scalpear V2 EA Gold utilizes a strategy based on a time-range breakout approach. It monitors a specified time range within the trading day and calculates potential buy and sell entry prices based on a user-defined gap.

Scalpear V2 EA represents a groundbreaking advancement in scalping strategies, designed to deliver unparalleled precision and control in forex trading. Unlike conventional scalping methods, Scalpear V2 integrates a sophisticated trading algorithm that prioritizes risk management while optimizing profitability.

This expert advisor is designed to execute only 1-2 trades per day and its unique strategy allows Scalpear V2 EA to optimize risk management, minimize losses, and potentially gain consistent gains every month.

Scalpear V2 Gold adds to the collection of XAUUSD trading EAs, but this bot operates with a true trading strategy.

I can hear you "A real trading strategy?" As you probably have noticed, every EA for Gold are simple grid/martingale systems, that add trades when the market goes against the initial position. Martingale is gambling... do not waste your money!



Scalpear V2 Gold leverages a time-range breakout strategy, so you can rest easy at night knowing your account is safe. Sleep peacefully, assured that Scalpear V2 is designed to protect your investments around the clock.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: After your purchase contact me in order to send you the installation guide, the setup instructions, and some bonuses!!

Recommendations:

Currency pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: Any timeframe (15m preferred)

Minimum deposit: No limit minimum deposit

Account type: ECN, Raw, or Standard (low spreads will help).

Leverage: 1:500 leverage recommended for high risk/reward ratio

Brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone & Exclusive Markets

IMPORTANT: Use Low-Spread accounts for best results!

Key Features and Benefits:

Precision Scalping Strategy: Every trade has 35 pips SL and 50 pips TP (you can change that)

Lightning-Fast Execution: This EA closes every trade within the same day - sometimes within minutes

Trade Management: Scalpear V2 Gold opens only 1-2 trades per day to minimize risk

Fix Risk: You can select how much risk percentage(%) of your equity you want to risk on every trade

Real Trading Strategy: A strategy based on a time-range breakout approach, NO grid/martingale system!

system! Fast Installation: Extremely easy to install, settings are perfect for most brokers

Highly Recommended: Use a VPS for the Scalpear V2 to work 24/7 without interruptions

Setting up Scalpear V2:

Pair: XAUUSD/GOLD Timeframe: Any timeframe (15m preferred) Risk settings: Use 1-3% risk (this is the percentage of your equity) Minimum balance: No minimum balance

Setup is very easy. Open XAUUSD chart on 15m timeframe, drag & drop the EA to the chart, then select the risk percentace(%) you want to risk on every trade.





WHY I AM SELLING SCALPEAR V2 GOLD?



For the past seven years, I've dedicated my time and expertise to developing the most reliable and effective forex trading robots. Scalpear V2 Gold is the culmination of this journey.

I am offering Scalpear V2 Gold to the public for a limited time because I believe in sharing this innovative solution with fellow traders who value simplicity, efficiency, and steady returns.

After investing countless hours and resources into perfecting Scalpear V2 Gold, I want to recoup some of these investments and provide additional financial support for my family. As the results speak for themselves, I don't rely on sales for long-term success.

However, offering this exceptional EA to a select group of traders allows me to share the benefits while supporting my personal commitments.





IS THIS A GRID/MARTINGALE SYSTEM?

Unlike other EA robots, Scalpear V2 embraces transparency in its trading strategy.



Our software proudly utilizes stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) mechanisms without any hidden agendas.



That mean’s we DO NOT use martingale system. Scalpear V2 basicly follows the trend, does not goes agains it like every other ea robot out there.



Disregard rumors about safety measures to avoid broker interference – Scalpear V2 Gold operates with openness and efficiency, ensuring a secure and reliable trading experience for our users.





HOW OFTEN SCALPEAR V2 OPENS TRADES?



It depends on the market conditions, but after countless backtests and use of Scalpear V2 I found that it trades 1 trade per day (sometimes it can take a second trade).

Generally, we expect 4-6 trades per week.





Feel free to get in touch with me for any questions you might have before purchase. Also, make sure to send me a message after your purchase to send you a free guide and some bonuses!





Because Scalpear V2 Gold turns every trade into a golden opportunity.





See you on the other side.





Happy Trading!



