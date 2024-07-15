Scalable

Scalable Forex Expert Advisor (EA) Product Description


Overview
The Scalable Forex Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed for news traders who want to automate the placement and management of pending orders swiftly during news trading. This powerful and customizable EA enables traders to set up and automate their trading strategies for specific news events. With the ability to handle incrementing order distances and progressive lot sizing, the EA maximizes trading potential while incorporating advanced risk management features such as trailing stops and take profit levels.

Advantages and Features

1. Automated Trading for News Traders: Simplifies trading by automating the placement and management of pending orders during news events.
2. Customizable for Specific News Events: Fully customizable via user inputs, allowing traders to tailor the EA to specific news events and trading strategies.
3. Flexible Order Types: Configure the EA to place both Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, or focus on one type according to your strategy.
4. Incremental Order Placement: Orders are placed at incrementing distances from the current price, as defined by the user.
5. Progressive Lot Sizing: Automatically increase lot sizes progressively to optimize trading volume while adhering to predefined user limits.
6. Advanced Risk Management: Built-in trailing stops and take profit settings help minimize risks and secure profits effectively.
7. Dynamic Take Profit Placement: Take profit is only set for positions that are triggered, calculating the take profit from the points when the position was opened rather than placing it as a pending order.
8. User-Defined Order Quantity: Traders can determine the quantity of orders they wish to place in terms of volume and total number of orders.
9. Trailing Stop Activation: Activates a trailing stop after a position is triggered and sets profits to ensure that positions are protected until they hit the take profit, preventing reversals that could give back all the profits made from the specific news event.
10. Range-Defined Take Profit: The take profit utilizes a range defined by the user where different positions will have various progressive take profits within the defined range.

Input Parameters

1. TotalLotSizePerSide: The total lot size for each side (buy/sell) of the trade.
2. StopLossPoints: The stop loss level in points.
3. TakeProfitMinPoints: The minimum take profit level in points.
4. TakeProfitMaxPoints: The maximum take profit level in points.
5. TotalOrdersPerSide: The total number of orders to be placed per side.
6. MinLotSize: The minimum lot size for each trade.
7. MaxLotSize: The maximum lot size for each trade.
8. MinOrderDistancePoints: The minimum distance from the current price for placing orders, in points.
9. MaxOrderDistancePoints: The maximum distance from the current price for placing orders, in points.
10. TrailingStopPoints: The trailing stop level in points.
11. TrailingActivationPoints: The activation level for the trailing stop in points.
12. OrderType: Select the type of orders to place: Both, BuyStopOnly, or SellStopOnly.
13. OrderFormation: Choose the method for order formation: Progressive, Regressive, Balanced, or Cyclic.

Conclusion
The Scalable Forex EA is an essential tool for news traders looking to automate their trading strategies with precision and efficiency. Its robust features and customizable parameters make it a versatile and reliable choice for traders aiming to capitalize on news events with minimal risk.


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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