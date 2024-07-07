Aero Gold

5

>> The next price will be $599 <<

Aero Gold EA is Smart, Simple and Powerful EA. This EA not using any dangerous strategy. Analisys base on Trend Following Strategy using some default mt5 indicator. 

Recommendation

  • Please use Aero Gold EA on M5 or M15 or M30 timeframes.
  • You can run simultaneously on each timeframe with the same or different MagicNumber
  • You can start to trade with $ 200 Minimum initial Deposit
  • The recommended account leverage is 1:100 or more
  • VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.

Setting

  • MagicNumber, the number to identify trades
  • Stoploss, stoploss trades in pips.
  • TrailingStart, activated trailing
  • TrailingStop, trailing stop.
  • AutoLots = true; 
  • RiskPercent;  if using autolots.
  • fixlots; fill while autolots set to false.
Reviews 1
Liems
257
Liems 2024.08.01 03:44 
 

Good Job Friend, especially version 1.1.. I recommend for this EA. this good.. thankyou fazlan

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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Liems
257
Liems 2024.08.01 03:44 
 

Good Job Friend, especially version 1.1.. I recommend for this EA. this good.. thankyou fazlan

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