Aero Gold
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 July 2024
- Activations: 20
>> The next price will be $599 <<
Aero Gold EA is Smart, Simple and Powerful EA. This EA not using any dangerous strategy. Analisys base on Trend Following Strategy using some default mt5 indicator.
Recommendation
- Please use Aero Gold EA on M5 or M15 or M30 timeframes.
- You can run simultaneously on each timeframe with the same or different MagicNumber
- You can start to trade with $ 200 Minimum initial Deposit
- The recommended account leverage is 1:100 or more
- VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.
Setting
- MagicNumber, the number to identify trades
- Stoploss, stoploss trades in pips.
- TrailingStart, activated trailing
- TrailingStop, trailing stop.
- AutoLots = true;
- RiskPercent; if using autolots.
- fixlots; fill while autolots set to false.
Good Job Friend, especially version 1.1.. I recommend for this EA. this good.. thankyou fazlan