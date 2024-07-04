Rango Gold MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mehdi Safar
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 4 Temmuz 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
The price of this expert will increase with each update.
Rango Gold EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on XAUUSD(Gold).
Advantages :
- Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it
- News filter to protect account when publishing news.
- Spread filter to protect against fluctuations in some broker
- Setting the desired trading time by the trading time section in ea inputs.
- Trading support by take profit and stop loss.
- Ability to use trailing stop for trades.
Settings and Recommended :
The most important EA settings and Recommended are as follows, if you need to know other settings or if you need any support, contact me.
- Attach the EA to the XAUUSD (Gold) chart on the H1 time frame.
- Recommended leverage 1:100 or more.
- Minimum balance $500. *The amount you choose for the balance should match the money management you have chosen in the inputs section*
Input parameters:
"Money Management"
- Money management: Fix Or Auto : Trade volume based on Fix = fix lot Or Auto = equity value .
- Amount for Fix(0.01,0.02,..) Or Auto(100,200,..)
- Amount Of Initial Lot(0.01,0.02,..)If Money Management==Auto : If money management==Auto, you can choose the initial lot to start trading.
- Maximum trade lot : Maximum lot for each trade.
- If you have chosen the Fix, you must enter a number for the fixed trade volume in this section, for example 0.01 or 0.02 or ....
- If you have chosen the Auto, you must enter a number in this section that will increase your trade volume by 0.01 as your equity increases , for example 100 or 200 or 350 or ....
"Recovery Mode"
- Use recovery mode : If you want to use recovery mode, select "true" in this section.
- Stop Loss If Using Recovery mode, in points : If you use recovery mode, the stop loss value for each trade will change to the value you type in this field.
- Maximum Number Of Recovery Trades : Maximum Number Of Recovery Trades.
- Recovery Trades Distance, in points : Distance between two level of recovery trades, in points.
"Trading Times"
- Trading on Special Times : If you plan to trade on specific days or hours, select "true" in this section and then adjust the other sections.
- Trading on NewYear Holiday(23Dec to 7Jan): If you intend to pause EA during the NewYear Holiday, you can select "false" in this section.
" News Filter "
- Use News Filter : If you want the expert not to trade during news releases, select "true" in this section and then adjust the other sections.
- News filter mode: Trades you want to avoid during news releases.
Remember that trading involves risk and past performance is not a guarantee of successful future results, so always follow capital management and risk management.(Of course we do our best to ensure that the live results are as good as possible)
PS : I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.