Rango Gold MT4

Rango Gold EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on XAUUSD(Gold).

Advantages :

Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it

News filter to protect account when publishing news.

Spread filter to protect against fluctuations in some broker

Setting the desired trading time by the trading time section in ea inputs.

Trading support by take profit and stop loss.

Ability to use trailing stop for trades.





Settings and Recommended :

The most important EA settings and Recommended are as follows, if you need to know other settings or if you need any support, contact me.

Attach the EA to the XAUUSD (Gold) chart on the H1 time frame.

Recommended leverage 1:100 or more.



Minimum balance $500. * The amount you choose for the balance should match the money management you have chosen in the inputs section*

Input parameters:

"Money Management"

Money management: Fix Or Auto : Trade volume based on Fix = fix lot Or Auto = equity value .

Trade volume based on Fix = fix lot Or Auto = equity value.

Amount for Fix(0.01,0.02,..) Or Auto(100,200,..)

If Money Management==Auto : If money management==Auto, you can choose the initial lot to start trading. Maximum trade lot : Maximum lot for each trade.

If you have chosen the Fix, you must enter a number for the fixed trade volume in this section, for example 0.01 or 0.02 or .... If you have chosen the Auto, you must enter a number in this section that will increase your trade volume by 0.01 as your equity increases , for example 100 or 200 or 350 or ....

"Recovery Mode"

Use recovery mode : If you want to use recovery mode, select "true" in this section.

Stop Loss If Using Recovery mode, in points : If you use recovery mode, the stop loss value for each trade will change to the value you type in this field.

Maximum Number Of Recovery Trades : Maximum Number Of Recovery Trades.

Recovery Trades Distance, in points : Distance between two level of recovery trades, in points.

"Trading Times"

Trading on Special Times : If you plan to trade on specific days or hours, select "true" in this section and then adjust the other sections.

Trading on NewYear Holiday(23Dec to 7Jan): If you intend to pause EA during the NewYear Holiday, you can select "false" in this section.

" News Filter " Use News Filter : If you want the expert not to trade during news releases, select "true" in this section and then adjust the other sections.

News filter mode: Trades you want to avoid during news releases.

Remember that trading involves risk and past performance is not a guarantee of successful future results, so always follow capital management and risk management.(Of course we do our best to ensure that the live results are as good as possible)

PS : I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.