Rango Gold MT4

The price of this expert will increase with each update.

Rango Gold EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on XAUUSD(Gold).

Advantages :

  • Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it
  • News filter to protect account when publishing news.
  • Spread filter to protect against fluctuations in some broker
  • Setting the desired trading time by the trading time section in ea inputs.
  • Trading support by take profit and stop loss.
  • Ability to use trailing stop for trades.


Settings and Recommended  :

The most important EA settings and Recommended are as follows, if you need to know other settings or if you need any support, contact me.

  • Attach the EA to the XAUUSD (Gold) chart on the H1 time frame.
  • Recommended leverage 1:100 or more.
  • Minimum balance $500.                       *The amount you choose for the balance should match the money management you have chosen in the inputs section*

Input parameters:

    "Money Management"

    • Money management: Fix  Or   Auto          Trade volume based on  Fix = fix lot  Or    Auto = equity value   .
    • Amount for Fix(0.01,0.02,..) Or Auto(100,200,..) 
    • Amount Of Initial Lot(0.01,0.02,..)If Money Management==Auto : If money management==Auto, you can choose the initial lot to start trading.
    • Maximum trade lot : Maximum lot for each trade.
    1. If you have chosen the Fix,    you must enter a number for the fixed trade volume  in this section, for example 0.01 or 0.02 or ....
    2. If you have chosen the Auto, you must enter a number in this section that will increase your trade volume by 0.01 as your equity increases  , for example 100 or 200 or 350 or ....

    "Recovery Mode"

    • Use recovery mode : If you want to use recovery mode, select "true" in this section.
    • Stop Loss If Using Recovery mode, in points : If you use recovery mode, the stop loss value for each trade will change to the value you type in this field.
    • Maximum Number Of Recovery Trades : Maximum Number Of Recovery Trades.
    • Recovery Trades Distance, in points  : Distance between two level of recovery trades, in points.

    "Trading Times"

    • Trading on Special Times : If you plan to trade on specific days or hours, select "true" in this section and then adjust the other sections.
    • Trading on NewYear Holiday(23Dec to 7Jan): If you intend to pause EA during the NewYear Holiday, you can select "false" in this section.

    " News Filter "

    • Use News Filter : If you want the expert not to trade during news releases, select "true" in this section and then adjust the other sections.
    • News filter mode: Trades you want to avoid during news releases.

          Remember that trading involves risk and past performance is not a guarantee of successful future results, so always follow capital management and risk management.(Of course we do our best to ensure that the live results are as good as possible)

          PS : I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.

