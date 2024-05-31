PTW Non Repaint System

PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM

Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Trading System.

Does the following:
- Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points
- Scalping, Day and Swing Trading 
- 95% Accuracy 
- Targets, where to take profits.
- Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels
- Works on All Brokers
- Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks
- It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place.
- It works on All Timeframes

- It is for Trend or ranging consolidation markets as well

The SOFTWARE can be INSTALLED on either Windows or Mac Computer. Computers & Laptops Only

It is a ONE time fee, it doesn't EXPIRE.
PTW Non Repaint Trend Channel with arrow
Elvis Kanyama
Indicateurs
POWER TO GET WEALTHY TRADING SYSTEMS.  NON REPAINT REVERSAL ARROW AND CHANNEL  Intra-Day trading and Scalping Strategy:   Designed for fast and accurate day trading and short-term trades. Day and Swing Trading Strategy:   Can be used as a reliable tool for day and swing traders who aim for the big moves of the price. Multi Currencies and Markets:   Works on different instruments and markets with its reliable precision. Multi Timeframes:   Can be used on multiple timeframes with good performanc
