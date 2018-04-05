Breakout trading robot is a REAL day trading strategy. The robot simply looks for the range with the specified time range then it will place orders or enter a trade if price is breaking out already the it will apply risk management and trade management automatically. You don't have to monitor the trades. It does not have martingale or grid functionalities and follows a simple logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts like the mid day range.



