Breakout Trading Robot

Breakout trading robot is a REAL day trading strategy. The robot simply looks for the range with the specified time range then it will place orders or enter a trade if price is breaking out already the it will apply risk management and trade management automatically. You don't have to monitor the trades. It does not have martingale or grid functionalities and follows a simple logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts like the mid day range.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
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4.56 (48)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Introducing CCR Ultra Version 2.2, the SA's well known expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious XAUUSD, currency pairs and Nasdaq! Developed to help newbies and experienced traders trade with confidence and a very impressive edge over the past 4 years. CCR is a trending EA that only enters trades when the market starts trending. Developed by a Quant and an experienced trader.  Important, After the purchase please send me a private message or WhatsApp @ +27 60 608 7536
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