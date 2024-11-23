CCR Ultra V2

Introducing CCR Ultra Version 2.2, the SA's well known expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious XAUUSD, currency pairs and Nasdaq! Developed to help newbies and experienced traders trade with confidence and a very impressive edge over the past 4 years. CCR is a trending EA that only enters trades when the market starts trending. Developed by a Quant and an experienced trader. 

Important, After the purchase please send me a private message or WhatsApp @ +27 60 608 7536 so that I can help you with the installation and setup if you are having any issues.

About the CCR version 

  1. The trend is determined by a sophisticated program developed with help of AI and machine learning.
  2. Every transaction will have a take profit and stop loss targets calculated in percentage.
  3. The EA has very good risk management functions.
  4. You can position size your trades for this EA on a fixed lot or an amount you are willing to lose.
  5. You can use a flexible trailing stop loss to manage profitable deals.
  6. You can determine the time of day you want to allow the EA to open trades

Results shown here on the page are from:

- 2022-01-01 to 2024-11-11

- Done using 100% real tick data

- Standard account of $5000 on Nasdaq (US100)


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