Real Tick Data Creator

Looking to backtest your EA on Real Tick Data ?
Look no further than Real Tick Data Creator
Tick data on strategy tester is not real , and don't reflect how price really moved , instead it's just a simulation ,
but with this software you can backtest your strategies on real tick data.

"Real Tick Data Creator" is an innovative software designed to provide traders using the Metatrader 4 platform with accurate and authentic tick data for their backtesting and analysis needs. With this powerful tool, users can generate real tick data that has been recorded from live market conditions, enabling them to conduct comprehensive testing of their trading strategies with utmost precision.

Real Tick Data Creator empowers traders with the tools they need to conduct thorough backtesting and analysis, allowing them to make more informed trading decisions and achieve greater success in the financial markets. With its commitment to accuracy, customization, and user-friendliness, Real Tick Data Creator sets a new standard for tick data generation software in the Metatrader 4 ecosystem.

Tick data start from 2012 to current month with this symbols :

AUDCHF AUDCAD AUDJPY AUDNZD AUDUSD BCOUSD CADCHF CADJPY CHFJPY EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF EURCZK EURDKK EURGBP EURHUF EURJPY EURNOK EURNZD EURPLN EURSEK EURTRY EURUSD GBPAUD GBPCAD GBPCHF GBPJPY GBPNZD GBPUSD NSXUSD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD SGDJPY SPXUSD UKXGBP USDCAD USDCHF USDCZK USDDKK USDHKD USDHUF USDJPY USDMXN USDNOK USDPLN USDSEK USDSGD USDTRY USDZAR WTIUSD XAGUSD XAUAUD XAUCHF XAUUSD ZARJPY


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Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
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Daily Sessions MT4
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Utilities
Daily Sessions utility is the best tool to highlight trading sessions , the trader can set any starting hour and ending hour to mark his trading session. Main features : Customizable session time. Customizable Colors. Customizable vertical lines for the start and end of sessions Set as many sessions as you want by simply plotting the indicator and changing the Indicator ID.
Backtester MT4
Baha Eddine Tahouri
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a tool for back testing your strategy manually on the chart , it's very easy to use, it may be useful for both professional and beginner traders. Features :       • Simple buttons.       • Export : P/L Points , Lots , Order P/L Result ,  Balance  , to CSV file.       • Ability to choose Auto or Manual  StopLoss & TakeProfit.       • Manual lot , or lot by risk can be used.       • Ability to change the chart time frame for live charts without losing the backtest result , you can even clo
Manual Backtest On StrategyTester
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Utilities
This is a tool for back testing your strategy manually on the Strategy Tester , it's very easy to use, it may be useful for both professional and beginner traders. Features :       • Simple buttons and inputs.       • Back-test result will show on the strategy tester graph and results tabs. How to use :       • Select the EA in the strategy tester list.       • Configure the settings to your needs.       • Start the tester and begin trading , input the stop loss and take profit set the lot size
Genius EA Creator for MT4
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Experts
Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 4: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 4 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required! Key Features and
Show Day Of Week MT4
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Utilities
This tool is used to draw a text do identify each day on the chart, the text is always adjusted to be centered on the chart. Features :    • Customize the drawing start date.    • Ability to customize the shape of the text drawn , set the : color , font size , drawing hour , orientation angle.    • Ability to select any day to draw.    • All days of week are available from Saturday to Friday.
Genius EA Creator for MT5
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Experts
Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required! Key Features and
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