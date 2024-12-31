Looking to backtest your EA on Real Tick Data ?

Look no further than Real Tick Data Creator

Tick data on strategy tester is not real , and don't reflect how price really moved , instead it's just a simulation ,

but with this software you can backtest your strategies on real tick data.



"Real Tick Data Creator" is an innovative software designed to provide traders using the Metatrader 4 platform with accurate and authentic tick data for their backtesting and analysis needs. With this powerful tool, users can generate real tick data that has been recorded from live market conditions, enabling them to conduct comprehensive testing of their trading strategies with utmost precision.



Real Tick Data Creator empowers traders with the tools they need to conduct thorough backtesting and analysis, allowing them to make more informed trading decisions and achieve greater success in the financial markets. With its commitment to accuracy, customization, and user-friendliness, Real Tick Data Creator sets a new standard for tick data generation software in the Metatrader 4 ecosystem.

Tick data start from 2012 to current month with this symbols :

AUDCHF AUDCAD AUDJPY AUDNZD AUDUSD BCOUSD CADCHF CADJPY CHFJPY EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF EURCZK EURDKK EURGBP EURHUF EURJPY EURNOK EURNZD EURPLN EURSEK EURTRY EURUSD GBPAUD GBPCAD GBPCHF GBPJPY GBPNZD GBPUSD NSXUSD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD SGDJPY SPXUSD UKXGBP USDCAD USDCHF USDCZK USDDKK USDHKD USDHUF USDJPY USDMXN USDNOK USDPLN USDSEK USDSGD USDTRY USDZAR WTIUSD XAGUSD XAUAUD XAUCHF XAUUSD ZARJPY



