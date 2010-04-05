Moving Average Range Breakout MT4 EA

  • Experts
  • Suyanto
  • Versione: 1.10
  • Aggiornato: 6 marzo 2024
  • Attivazioni: 5

Moving Average Reversal and Pullback Range Breakout MT4 EA


What this EA does:

This EA place pending BUY STOP and SELL STOP order trailing moving average by distance pts.
It waits for price to make a reversal trend or hit moving average and make a pullback.
Pending order stop trail the moving average until executed.
For scalping, change the moving average to shorter period.

Please change the Close and Delete orders before and after trade parameter to true.

Features or Setting:

Parameters must be re-tune or recalibrate according to pairs
and market condition depending how big the price swing in average.

Orders should be closed and deleted at the end of trade.

Previous orders must be closed before new trade session start.

Option to execute order instead of pending order stop
if price is out of range when trading time start.
Should be turn off to be safer.
But by turning on we can catch the trend or momentum.

Order Frequency to limit over trading
or to trade Long only or to trade Short only
if there is strong trend in fundamental or macroeconomics.

SL trail @ Moving Average when
Moving Average >= Buy Order Price
Moving Average <= Sell Order Price
This feature put stoploss @ moving average and price is in the range when it hit stoploss.
When price is in the range, a new pending order can be send to sandwich the price,
capturing next price movement, pullback or reversal.

Trailing Stop, SL trail market price by pts
when triggered pts from Order Price.

Locking Stop or Breakeven Stop, Lock SL at Order Price by pts
when triggered pts from Order Price.

Partial Close, close partial(some) lot
when triggered pts from Order Price.

*Martingale* option to change lot size after number of trades.

Equity Stop to delete and close orders when triggered.
(*Orders from this EA or all orders within this account)

Disclaimer:
There is no winning guarantee.
Treat this EA as a tool to help you trade, to test on your theory or strategy or parameters.
Combine it with other techniques, fundamentals, macroeconomics.
Since this is a breakout strategy, always look for strong trend or strong momentum
like news, trading session opening (Asia Session, London Session, New York Session).
If you are trading on USD pair, look for USD news and New York opening Session.

Risk:
Sideways or weak momentum hitting multiple StopLoss

Recommendation:

USDJPY pair

Start trading time on New York Session where news or market might push price in one direction


