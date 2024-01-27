Brilliant Entries

Uncover high-probability opportunities in trending markets with the Brilliant Entries Indicator. Its clear visual signals can be followed and incorporated with market structure to provide you with accurate entries. Give it a try and gain an edge in your trading strategy.

It can be used on it's own but i highly recommend to used it as part of a wider strategy to provide you with confluence.

It works on all timeframes but will work very good doing market structure 2 x timeframes higher and then following market structure entries on the lower timeframes.

No need to spend 100's or 1000's of dollars, give this a try and leave a review if you are happy.


$60 Launch Special for a limited time, get it now!

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Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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