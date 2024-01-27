Uncover high-probability opportunities in trending markets with the Brilliant Entries Indicator. Its clear visual signals can be followed and incorporated with market structure to provide you with accurate entries. Give it a try and gain an edge in your trading strategy.



It can be used on it's own but i highly recommend to used it as part of a wider strategy to provide you with confluence.



It works on all timeframes but will work very good doing market structure 2 x timeframes higher and then following market structure entries on the lower timeframes.

No need to spend 100's or 1000's of dollars, give this a try and leave a review if you are happy.





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