Mera Mera
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Translator
Overview:
The MeraMera indicator is a powerful tool designed for MetaTrader 5, aimed at traders who prefer a decisive, high-risk-high-reward trading strategy. Its motto, "GO Full Margin or GO Home," encapsulates its aggressive approach to trading. This custom indicator analyzes market conditions to identify potential bullish and bearish signals, helping traders make informed decisions based on historical price patterns.
Key Features:
1. Bullish and Bearish Signals:
- Bullish Signals: The indicator detects bullish conditions by analyzing current and previous bars. It looks for a combination of higher highs and higher lows alongside bullish closes to plot a bullish arrow on the chart.
- Bearish Signals: Similarly, bearish conditions are identified by lower lows and higher highs with bearish closes, which trigger the plotting of a bearish arrow on the chart.
2. Expiry Time:
- The MeraMera indicator includes an expiry time feature, ensuring that it only operates within a predefined period. This adds an extra layer of security and control over the indicator’s usage.
3. Visual Alert:
- The indicator plots arrows directly on the price chart at detected signal points, providing clear visual cues for traders. Blue arrows indicate bullish signals, while red arrows indicate bearish signals.
- Support and resistance levels are also marked with arrows to provide a clear stop-loss reference point.
4. Automatic License Verification:
- The indicator includes an automatic license verification mechanism that checks if the current time is within the allowed usage period. If the license has expired, the indicator will notify the user and terminate its operation to prevent unauthorized use.
Technical Details:
- Inputs:
- `Depth`: The period used for analyzing price movements.
- `expiryTime`: The expiry date and time for the indicator's validity.
- Indicator Buffers and Plots:
- Two buffers are used to plot the bullish and bearish signals respectively.
- The indicator displays these plots directly on the chart, ensuring that traders can see signals without needing to check additional windows or tabs.
Usage Instructions:
1. Installation:
- Copy the `MeraMera.mq5` file into the `Indicators` folder of your MetaTrader 5 directory.
- Compile the indicator in the MetaEditor.
- Attach the indicator to your desired chart from the Navigator panel.
2. Configuration:
- Adjust the `Depth` parameter according to your trading strategy. A larger depth may reduce signal frequency but increase accuracy.
- Ensure the `expiryTime` is set appropriately if you are providing the indicator with a time-limited license.
3. Interpreting Signals:
- Bullish Arrows: A blue arrow below the price bar indicates a potential bullish signal. Consider entering a long position at the next bar.
- Bearish Arrows: A red arrow above the price bar indicates a potential bearish signal. Consider entering a short position at the next bar.
4. Trade Responsibly:
- Always conduct thorough analysis and use additional confirmation tools before making trading decisions. The MeraMera indicator should be part of a comprehensive trading strategy.
Disclaimer:
This indicator promotes a high-risk trading strategy. It is essential to trade responsibly and use proper risk management techniques. The creators of MeraMera are not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this indicator.
By integrating MeraMera into your trading toolkit, you can leverage its sophisticated signal detection to identify potential trading opportunities and make more informed decisions. Visit [Southern Star Trading](https://southernstar.tech/ea.php) for more information and to purchase the indicator.