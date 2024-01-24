Dollar Index MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
An indicator to show the current U.S. Dollar Index (USDX, DXY, DX).
It is a weighted geometric mean of the dollar's value relative to the following select currencies:
- Euro (EUR), 57.6% weight.
- Japanese yen (JPY) 13.6% weight.
- Pound sterling (GBP), 11.9% weight.
- Canadian dollar (CAD), 9.1% weight.
- Swedish krona (SEK), 4.2% weight.
- Swiss franc (CHF) 3.6% weight.
You can request me to customize a similar indicator with weighted and currency pairs you desire. Just call me on MQL5, thanks.