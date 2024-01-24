Dollar Index MT5

An indicator to show the current U.S. Dollar Index (USDX, DXY, DX).

It is a weighted geometric mean of the dollar's value relative to the following select currencies:

Euro (EUR), 57.6% weight.

Japanese yen (JPY) 13.6% weight.

Pound sterling (GBP), 11.9% weight.

Canadian dollar (CAD), 9.1% weight.

Swedish krona (SEK), 4.2% weight.

Swiss franc (CHF) 3.6% weight.





You can request me to customize a similar indicator with weighted and currency pairs you desire. Just call me on MQL5, thanks.



