Dollar Index MT5

An indicator to show the current U.S. Dollar Index (USDX, DXY, DX).

It is a weighted geometric mean of the dollar's value relative to the following select currencies:

  • Euro (EUR), 57.6% weight.
  • Japanese yen (JPY) 13.6% weight.
  • Pound sterling (GBP), 11.9% weight.
  • Canadian dollar (CAD), 9.1% weight.
  • Swedish krona (SEK), 4.2% weight.
  • Swiss franc (CHF) 3.6% weight.


You can request me to customize a similar indicator with weighted and currency pairs you desire. Just call me on MQL5, thanks.


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5 (9)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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Close all Trades in One clicks MT4
Cheng Hao Min
Utilities
A simple script that closes all current orders. Terminate once close all positions, so please don't worry about constantly closing your order. How to use : Drag the script from the navigator to the chart to activate it. Do remember to enable algo trading to use this script. There are different versions of the script that can choose whether to close all buy/sell posiitons, if you need this, do contact me in MQL5.
Change Time Frame of all Charts MT4
Cheng Hao Min
Utilities
MT4 Scipts that able to change all Chart's time frames easily by just double clicking the scripts. How to use: Simply drag the script into the charts, or double-click the script, and select the timeframe you require. Remind: The default timeframe is your current chart's timeframe, but surely you can easily modify the input in the dropdown menu based on your need. Thanks for purchase. Happy trading.
Close all Trades in One clicks
Cheng Hao Min
Utilities
A simple script that closes all current orders. Terminate once close all positions, so no worries about constantly closing your order. How to use : Drag the script from the navigator to the chart, and it will be activated. Do remember to enable algo trading to use this script. There are different version of the script that can choose whether to close all buy/sell posiitons, if you need this, do contact me in MQL5.
Delete all indicator MT5
Cheng Hao Min
Utilities
A simple script to remove all indicators from the current chart/ all charts. How to use: Simply double-click the script, choose either delete all indicators from this chart or all charts, and all is set. Terminate once perform the deletion, so don't worry about constantly deleting your setup indicator. Thanks for purchasing, wish you happy trading, thanks!
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