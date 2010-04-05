Introducing Gold Hanter EA, the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious XAUUSD(GOLD) pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 10 years.

Gold Hanter EA is a genuine smart algorithm, operating at a level beyond human traders' reach. Its unique method is based on the principles of a neuroscanner and and advanced technologies in neural networks, EA is capable of analyzing historical and current data in the gold market with unparalleled precision.

It's not just a robot – it's the future of financial markets today! Gold Hanter EA, utilizing advanced data analysis methods, can be your reliable partner in achieving financial goals. While we cannot guarantee specific returns, we are confident that our development has the potential to bring you significant profits in the gold market. Take advantage of the opportunity and experience the benefits of the future today!

Gold Hanter EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, Gold Hanter EA employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions effectively. It then strategically uses the profits from winning trades to gradually close the losing positions, one by one, until all of them are successfully discarded.

Recommendations:

§ Currency pair: XAUUSD(GOLD)

§ Timeframe: H1

§ Minimum deposit : $1000

§ Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.

§ Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads

§ IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

§ Account type: Hedge

The advantages Gold Hanter EA

§ Suitable for FTMO and Prop firms, but only at low risk!

§ Successfully tested on history over the past 10 years, with low drawdowns

§ No settings files needed, all values inside the code, just select desirable risk

§ Extensive customization and optimization options

§ Easy to install

§ Every trade is protected with SL

§ Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H1 Chart

§ Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

§ You can find backtest results in comment section !

Risk Warning:

Before you buy

Expert Advisor

please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading. Please not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.



