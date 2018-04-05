ICT Smart Breakout EA

This is a Reverse Break-Out Strategy that allows you to back-test, adjust inputs, and trade the time ranges you want to trade including the ICT Kill Zones, Asian, London, NY am, or NY pm reverse breakout. In summary, you specify the beginning and ending times of the range to find the Highest High and Lowest Low for a Breakout. Thereafter, if market price touches the Lowest Low of the range a Buy order is activated. Or, if it touches the Highest High of the range a Sell order is activated.





More specifically, this EA features the ability to set the beginning and ending time for determining the High and Low you want a Breakout. For example, if you want to trade the ICT Kill Zones, calculate the time in minutes from 12mn to the beginning of your trading session, and again for the End of the trading session. The EA will find the Highest High and Lowest Low from 12mn to the beginning of your trading session. As an example, we'll use the Buy side. After the trading session begins, if the market price breaks the Lowest Low, a Buy is activated. It will run until prices touch the SL, TP, or runs until a time specified by you at which time all orders are closed. For the purposes of back testing, all times are in minutes from 12mn as integers, so you get to refine your Liquidity Box, Session Times, and Close All Positions times down to the minute. Lot size is calculated as a percent of balance.