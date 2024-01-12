GLoad OnlyMaster

DO THE BACKTEST YOU WILL UNDERSTAND THE POTENTIAL OF THIS EA.





EURUSD - GBPUSD PAIRS ( FROM + OF ONE YEAR BETWEEN DEMO AND REAL WITH TWO ACTIVE PAIRS TOGETHER EURUSD - GBPUSD )





BACKTEST EVERY REAL TICK





$1500 time frame M5 lot 0.02 max dd $660 profit 5%-8% monthly

$3000 time frame M5 lot 0.03 max dd $995 profit 8%-15% monthly

FROM 3000 AND UP Backtest for DD

EURUSD /GBPUSD ALL PAIRS LOW SPREAD.

VPS AND ECN/STANDARD STP BROKERS ARE RECOMMENDED





The EA will open two COUNT TRADES right away, and scalp it will always take the tp when it doesn't take it, it will wait and open a larger lot and take the profit right away.





TESTED ON REAL ACCOUNT

the backtest makes an average maximum DD, in the real it never exceeded $150 with 2 pairs set of DD with 2 pairs

in the backtest it puts you the maximum worst conditions (which are acceptable)

THE SET FILE IS UNDER COMMENTS YOU HAVE TO