GLoad OnlyMaster
- Experts
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Stefano PadovanoMi Chiamo Stefano , e come molti ho iniziato da qui a cercare Robot Automatici ... con ottimi risultati!
Dopodichè ho deciso di approfondire il linquaggio mql5 , cosi Creando il mio Robot, Gload EA .
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
DO THE BACKTEST YOU WILL UNDERSTAND THE POTENTIAL OF THIS EA.
EURUSD - GBPUSD PAIRS ( FROM + OF ONE YEAR BETWEEN DEMO AND REAL WITH TWO ACTIVE PAIRS TOGETHER EURUSD - GBPUSD )
BACKTEST EVERY REAL TICK
$1500 time frame M5 lot 0.02 max dd $660 profit 5%-8% monthly
$3000 time frame M5 lot 0.03 max dd $995 profit 8%-15% monthly
FROM 3000 AND UP Backtest for DD
EURUSD /GBPUSD ALL PAIRS LOW SPREAD.
VPS AND ECN/STANDARD STP BROKERS ARE RECOMMENDED
The EA will open two COUNT TRADES right away, and scalp it will always take the tp when it doesn't take it, it will wait and open a larger lot and take the profit right away.
TESTED ON REAL ACCOUNT
the backtest makes an average maximum DD, in the real it never exceeded $150 with 2 pairs set of DD with 2 pairs
in the backtest it puts you the maximum worst conditions (which are acceptable)
THE SET FILE IS UNDER COMMENTS YOU HAVE TO
Grazie per questo ottimo EA. migliore di molti altri più costosi. Buoni profitti