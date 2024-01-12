GLoad OnlyMaster

5

DO THE BACKTEST YOU WILL UNDERSTAND THE POTENTIAL OF THIS EA.


EURUSD - GBPUSD PAIRS ( FROM + OF ONE YEAR BETWEEN DEMO AND REAL WITH TWO ACTIVE PAIRS TOGETHER EURUSD - GBPUSD ) 


BACKTEST EVERY REAL TICK 


$1500 time frame M5 lot 0.02 max dd $660 profit 5%-8% monthly   

$3000 time frame M5 lot 0.03 max dd $995 profit 8%-15% monthly   

FROM 3000 AND UP Backtest for DD 

EURUSD /GBPUSD ALL PAIRS LOW SPREAD.

VPS AND ECN/STANDARD STP BROKERS ARE RECOMMENDED


The EA will open two COUNT TRADES right away, and scalp it will always take the tp when it doesn't take it, it will wait and open a larger lot and take the profit right away.


TESTED ON REAL ACCOUNT 

the backtest makes an average maximum DD, in the real it never exceeded $150 with 2 pairs set of DD with 2 pairs

in the backtest it puts you the maximum worst conditions (which are acceptable)

THE SET FILE IS UNDER COMMENTS YOU HAVE TO

Reviews 1
spumaboxer
35
spumaboxer 2024.11.04 12:08 
 

Grazie per questo ottimo EA. migliore di molti altri più costosi. Buoni profitti

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spumaboxer
35
spumaboxer 2024.11.04 12:08 
 

Grazie per questo ottimo EA. migliore di molti altri più costosi. Buoni profitti

Stefano Padovano
1321
Reply from developer Stefano Padovano 2024.11.04 16:48
Grazie mille .
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