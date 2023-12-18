If you want to ESCAPE THE RAT RACE in a slow but sure way within a year then look no further. If you plug this algo on GER30/GER40 or DE40 (depending on your broker its the same thing). You will see amazing results, You wont win every single trade but in 365 days you will thank our team for this spectacular creation.



Introducing the DAX SPECIALIST PRO, a revolutionary MQL4 expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience with the prestigious DAX Index. Crafted by a team of seasoned traders boasting over 8 years of hands-on expertise, this cutting-edge tool has been meticulously developed to optimize your trading strategy and unlock new levels of success.

Referred to as GER30, GER40, DE30, or DE40 depending on your broker, the DAX SPECIALIST PRO is a game-changer in the world of trading. Upon purchase, you'll receive exclusive access to our installation manual and setup instructions via private message – ensuring a seamless integration into your trading platform.

Delve into a new era of trading with confidence as the DAX SPECIALIST PRO leverages years of meticulous analysis of DAX movement patterns. This automated system is characterized by unparalleled stability and an impressive risk-reward ratio, executing 1-2 trades a day with the flexibility to adjust risk levels to suit your preferences.

Our unique approach involves identifying setups on the 1-hour timeframe and executing trades on the 1-minute timeframe, providing precision and efficiency in every transaction. To maximize results, we recommend currency pairs GER30, GER40, DE30, or DE40, contingent on your broker's nomenclature.

For optimal performance, we advise a minimum deposit of $500 and recommend ECN, Raw, or Razor account types with brokers known for minimal spreads, such as Tickmill and IC Markets. The use of low spread accounts is paramount for achieving the best results with the DAX SPECIALIST PRO.

To ensure uninterrupted functionality, employing a Virtual Private Server (VPS) is highly recommended. This strategic investment guarantees the continuous operation of the expert advisor, allowing it to work tirelessly around the clock.

Transform your trading journey with the DAX SPECIALIST PRO – a testament to innovation, reliability, and unwavering dedication to your success. Elevate your trading strategy today and experience the difference firsthand.

Recommendations:



Currency pair: GER30, GER40, DE30 or DE40 depending with your broker.

Timeframe: M1

Minimum deposit : $500



Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.

Brokers : Tickmill and IC Markets with lowest spreads

IMPORTANT: It is very Important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

It is very Important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)