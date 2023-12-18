DAX Specialist Pro

If you want to ESCAPE THE RAT RACE in a slow but sure way within a year then look no further. If you plug this algo on GER30/GER40 or DE40 (depending on your broker its the same thing). You will see amazing results, You wont win every single trade but in 365 days you will thank our team for this spectacular creation. 

Introducing the DAX SPECIALIST PRO, a revolutionary MQL4 expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience with the prestigious DAX Index. Crafted by a team of seasoned traders boasting over 8 years of hands-on expertise, this cutting-edge tool has been meticulously developed to optimize your trading strategy and unlock new levels of success.

Referred to as GER30, GER40, DE30, or DE40 depending on your broker, the DAX SPECIALIST PRO is a game-changer in the world of trading. Upon purchase, you'll receive exclusive access to our installation manual and setup instructions via private message – ensuring a seamless integration into your trading platform.

Delve into a new era of trading with confidence as the DAX SPECIALIST PRO leverages years of meticulous analysis of DAX movement patterns. This automated system is characterized by unparalleled stability and an impressive risk-reward ratio, executing 1-2 trades a day with the flexibility to adjust risk levels to suit your preferences.

Our unique approach involves identifying setups on the 1-hour timeframe and executing trades on the 1-minute timeframe, providing precision and efficiency in every transaction. To maximize results, we recommend currency pairs GER30, GER40, DE30, or DE40, contingent on your broker's nomenclature.

For optimal performance, we advise a minimum deposit of $500 and recommend ECN, Raw, or Razor account types with brokers known for minimal spreads, such as Tickmill and IC Markets. The use of low spread accounts is paramount for achieving the best results with the DAX SPECIALIST PRO.

To ensure uninterrupted functionality, employing a Virtual Private Server (VPS) is highly recommended. This strategic investment guarantees the continuous operation of the expert advisor, allowing it to work tirelessly around the clock.

Transform your trading journey with the DAX SPECIALIST PRO – a testament to innovation, reliability, and unwavering dedication to your success. Elevate your trading strategy today and experience the difference firsthand.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair:  GER30, GER40, DE30 or DE40 depending with your broker.
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Minimum deposit : $500
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : Tickmill and IC Markets with lowest spreads
  • IMPORTANT: It is very Important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

Incase all things go bad because Maximum Drawdown  is 30% 

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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
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