Golden Time EA is an innovative trading robot, specifically designed to enhance trading performance by using a single-entry strategy at support and resistance areas. With a focused approach to these key levels, Golden Time EA automatically places pending orders with precision, waiting for the optimal moment to enter the market.

What sets Golden Time EA apart is its ability to identify potential market movements as prices approach support and resistance zones. It carefully analyzes price action and sets pending orders to trigger when the market reaches predetermined levels. This strategy leverages market behavior around these critical points to support more informed trading decisions.

In addition to its precise entry approach, Golden Time EA is equipped with advanced safety features. The built-in stop loss helps safeguard capital from unexpected market movements, while the trailing stop dynamically adjusts with price changes, enabling more flexible trade management.


    EA Installation:

    1. go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow WebRequest for the listed URL. then copy and paste the url 
    2. Open XAUUSD/GOLD Chart H1 Timeframe, drag/attach Golden Time EA and set the risk size settings.
    3. Last, Make sure the emoji in the top right corner is smiling.
    Specifications:

    • Trade XAUUSD/GOLD
    • Single Entry
    • Every trade is protected with proper SL
    • Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H1 Chart
    • Autolot function incorporated
    • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect (If you need anothet set u can chat owner)
    • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
    • Find backtest results in comment section !
    It is highly recommended to be patient waiting for the EA to execute trades. The EA only trades if the market reaches the pending orders located at Support and Resistance. 




    Masoud Seydeshaghi
    864
    Masoud Seydeshaghi 2023.12.12 09:32 
     

    5 Star for User support, he replied me very fast I did back test also it's same as live signal which provided by seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2131721

    the expert not works as it supposed to the signal gone so not a recommended expert

