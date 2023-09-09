Basic Gold Predictor
- Experts
- Made Leo Radhitya
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 12 September 2023
- Activations: 20
Basic Gold Predictor is a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for traders and investors with a keen interest in the precious metal, gold. This advanced algorithm combines the power of multi-timeframe analysis and fundamental technical analysis to provide accurate and timely predictions for gold price movements.
Key Features:
Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Basic Gold Predictor leverages multiple timeframes, from short-term intraday charts to longer-term daily charts. By considering various timeframes, the EA aims to capture both short-term fluctuations and long-term trends in the gold market.
Basic Technical Analysis: This EA uses fundamental technical indicators such as moving averages, support and resistance levels, and trendlines to identify potential entry and exit points for gold trades. It pays special attention to key technical patterns and crossovers that often signal significant price movements.