HFT Challenge Pass

This Expert Advisor uses a high frequency algorithm working 100% on prop challenges of NOVA FUNDING, NEXT STEP FUNDED e MSOLUTION FF.

Reccomended pairs



US30

Timeframe



M1

Backtesting instructions



Premise: live performances are higher than those obtained by backtesting due to the high frequency algorithm.

To perform a backtest as reliable as possible it is necessary to be connected to a demo account on the "MetaQuotes-Demo" server, use EURUSD when the real spread is 0 and set the spread in the strategy tester to 1.

Warnings



only works on prop firm challenge accounts of Nova Funding, Next Step Funded and MSolutionFF

does not work on funded accounts

generates profit only in conditions of high volatility (during very high impact news): activate it 30 seconds before news and stop it when volatility decreasing (about 5 minutes later)

use only with one pair/index at a time (US30 index recommended)

do not use during night time

Settings



Lots - lot to be used to open trades

Position Thresold - used to optimize opening positions

Balance Stop - in case of losses due to parameters set incorrectly or due to surprise changes by the prop house, if the balance falls below this value, the expert advisor stops operating (it is recommended to set a value corresponding to 1 % less than the starting balance; example for a 100K account set 99,000)

Balance Target - is the balance target to be achieved, after which the expert advisor stops opening further positions

Reset Time - seconds after which any pending orders are eliminated

Magic ID - internal identifier for the correct functioning of the expert advisor

After purchase



