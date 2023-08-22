HFT Challenge Pass

This Expert Advisor uses a high frequency algorithm working 100% on prop challenges of NOVA FUNDING, NEXT STEP FUNDED e MSOLUTION FF.

Reccomended pairs

US30

Timeframe

M1

Backtesting instructions

Premise: live performances are higher than those obtained by backtesting due to the high frequency algorithm.
To perform a backtest as reliable as possible it is necessary to be connected to a demo account on the "MetaQuotes-Demo" server, use EURUSD when the real spread is 0 and set the spread in the strategy tester to 1.

Warnings

  • only works on prop firm challenge accounts of Nova Funding, Next Step Funded and MSolutionFF
  • does not work on funded accounts
  • generates profit only in conditions of high volatility (during very high impact news): activate it 30 seconds before news and stop it when volatility decreasing (about 5 minutes later)
  • use only with one pair/index at a time (US30 index recommended)
  • do not use during night time

Settings

  • Lots - lot to be used to open trades
  • Position Thresold - used to optimize opening positions
  • Balance Stop - in case of losses due to parameters set incorrectly or due to surprise changes by the prop house, if the balance falls below this value, the expert advisor stops operating (it is recommended to set a value corresponding to 1 % less than the starting balance; example for a 100K account set 99,000)
  • Balance Target - is the balance target to be achieved, after which the expert advisor stops opening further positions
  • Reset Time - seconds after which any pending orders are eliminated
  • Magic ID - internal identifier for the correct functioning of the expert advisor

After purchase

Send us a message to receive the instruction manual


